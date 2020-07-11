Coronavirus Are living Updates : NPR

toggle caption Bloomberg/Bloomberg by using Getty Images Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Photos

Georgia’s governor and the mayor of the state’s cash and biggest city are at odds about COVID-19 constraints, with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms asserting a return to challenging actions to control a spike in coronavirus bacterial infections and Gov. Brian Kemp insisting that her purchase is “non-binding and legally unenforceable.”

Bottoms, a Democrat, declared Friday that she was bringing Atlanta back again to Phase 1 reopening — the most restrictive put up-lockdown measures that have to have all citizens to continue to be household other than for necessary excursions.

The mayor’s purchase came on the exact same day that Georgia introduced a history-breaking one particular-working day spike in coronavirus, logging 4,400 new confirmed instances. Health and fitness authorities in Atlanta’s Fulton County suggests about half of the new situations in Georgia in the earlier two weeks have occurred in the town.

But Kemp, a Republican, quickly dismissed the mayor’s directive, declaring on Friday that it did not supersede his own, much more peaceful, statewide purchase issued at the end of June.

Atlanta Mayor @KeishaBottoms‘ motion today is simply advice – both equally non-binding and lawfully unenforceable. As plainly stated in my govt orders, no regional action can be more or considerably less restrictive, and that rule applies statewide. (1/3) https://t.co/3pQdB0pI70 — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) July 10, 2020

“Mayor Bottoms’ action now is merely guidance — both non-binding and legally unenforceable,” Kemp claimed in a assertion.

“As evidently stated in the Governor’s government purchase, no community action can be more or fewer restrictive, and that rule applies statewide,” the governor explained.

“After again, if the Mayor truly would like to flatten the curve in Atlanta, she must start off enforcing state constraints, which she has failed to do,” he explained. “We talk to citizens and enterprises alike to comply with the terms of the Governor’s order, which was crafted in conjunction with condition community well being officers. These prevalent-sense steps will support secure the life and livelihoods of all Georgians.”

Before this week, Bottoms had issued a directive for Atlanta residents to put on masks in public, and Kemp responded similarly to that purchase. While the governor released a “Have on A Mask” marketing campaign to encourage their use, he has declined to make it mandatory.

Bottoms told the Atlanta Journal-Structure on Wednesday that she had the authority to implement the mask constraints the way she would enforce any other city ordinance.

The towns of Savannah, East Issue and Athens, Kemp’s hometown, have enacted very similar mask directives.