Coronavirus: Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan exams favourable

Amitabh Bachchan, just one of India’s greatest identified film actors, has tested positive for Covid-19, he advised his millions of Twitter followers.

“I have examined Covid beneficial, shifted to hospital, medical center informing authorities, family members and staff members undergone tests, success awaited,” he wrote.

His son, Abhishek, afterwards tweeted he experienced also analyzed positive.

Bachchan, 77, has been concerned in 200 movies since getting a star 5 a long time in the past.

He, and Abhishek, 44, have been taken to Nanavati Medical center in Mumbai, and his son described them both equally as owning mild indications. A healthcare facility official instructed The Indian Convey newspaper that he was in a stable condition.

Amitabh urged any individual who had been close to him in the earlier 10 times to get analyzed.

The information has led to an outpouring of aid for the pair on social media. Between all those spending their respects had been actress Sonam K Ahuja and former India cricket participant Irfan Pathan.

Bachchan Snr has liked starring roles in hit videos these types of as Zanjeer and Sholay. Because growing to fame in the 1970s, he has received various accolades together with 4 National Film Awards and 15 Filmfare Awards. France has also bestowed its maximum civilian award, the Legion of Honour, for his contribution to cinema.

Outdoors performing, Bachchan Snr experienced a temporary stint in politics and was elected as a member of India’s parliament in 1984 at the behest of former Key Minister Rajiv Gandhi. But he resigned three several years later on, disillusioned by a corruption scandal underneath Mr Gandhi’s government.

He was also a businessman, environment up the Amitabh Bachchan Company in 1995 for occasion administration and the generation of movies. Soon after the undertaking failed, he went on to host Tv set sport show Kaun Banega Crorepati – centered on the United kingdom sport display Who Desires To Be A Millionaire? – and has starred in additional films due to the fact. His most current movie was the comedy Gulabo Sitabo, produced on Amazon.

In recent months, he has been popular in serving to the federal government get its concept throughout in the combat versus coronavirus.

India has seen a sharp rise in the selection of coronavirus situations, with the overall climbing to just about 821,000 on Saturday – the third best caseload in the environment. There have been problems about a lack of both testing and frontline healthcare staff.