Coronavirus: Florida records biggest single-day increase in cases in US state

Florida has reported an increase in its coronavirus case number of 15,299 – the highest single day increase of any US state since the pandemic began.

The state’s department of health reported a new total case figure of 269,811. Fatalities also rose by 45, capping off a week which saw 514 deaths across the region.

California had held the previous record for daily virus cases with 11,694 four days prior, while New York recorded 11,571 on 15 April.





It comes after the state steadily moved to reopen much of its economy across the last two months – with the Disney World theme park opening on Saturday after months of closure.

Meanwhile as the state increases testing the percentage of positive cases returned is rising much more dramatically. While fewer than 5 per cent of tests returned a positive a month ago, the figure for the last week exceeded 19 per cent.

And doctors say they anticipate deaths will rise with the increasing case number – with the mortality rate usually increasing two to four weeks after a spike is recorded.

Portraits of healthcare workers are pasted on the Opera Bastille, designed by Anne-Christine Poujoulat, to pay tribute to caregivers during the Covid-19 pandemic in Paris Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty 5/50 7 July 2020 Tengger tribe people make their way to the summit of Mount Bromo volcano to make offerings in Probolinggo, as part of the Yadnya Kasada Festival. The Tenggerese climb the active volcano to seek the blessing from the main deity by presenting offerings of rice, fruit, livestock and other items AFP via Getty 6/50 6 July 2020 A healthcare worker checks the temperature of residents during a check-up campaign in Mumbai, India Reuters 7/50 5 July 2020 People wearing protective face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus sit at a bus stop in the city of Zanjan, Iran AP 8/50 4 July 2020 Protesters blocking an exit to the precinct of the officers who arrested Elijah McClain, cover their ears anticipating the use of flash-bang grenades by police in Aurora, Colorado Reuters 9/50 3 July 2020 A member of the Israeli border police jumps during a Palestinian protest against Israel's plan to annex parts of the West Bank, in Kafr Qaddum near Nablus Reuters 10/50 2 July 2020 A surfer jumps clear of his board while enjoying winter waves at New Brighton Beach in Christchurch, New Zealand AP 11/50 1 July 2020 A man is detained by riot police during a demonstration in Hong Kong. China imposed a new national security law which has faced international condemnation Getty 12/50 30 June 2020 A man smokes a pipe while wearing a face mask during a demonstration in Nantes, as part of a nationwide day of protests to demand better working conditions for health workers in France AFP via Getty 13/50 29 June 2020 Lawmakers from Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party scuffle with people from the main opposition Kuomintang party, who have been occupying the Legislature Yuan, in Taipei Reuters 14/50 28 June 2020 Protester holds crosses during a demonstration in honour of the victims of coronavirus in front of Brazil's National Congress Getty 15/50 27 June 2020 A demonstrator wearing a face mask holds a sign during a protest against police brutality and racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, at the Victory column in Berlin Reuters 16/50 26 June 2020 Hygienists inside a decontamination area in a coronavirus treatment centre that cares for positive patients that show little or no symptoms in Dakar AFP via Getty 17/50 25 June 2020 A seagull snatches a croissant from a buffet during a press conference at the headquarters of AP Moeller – Maersk in Copenhagen, Denmark Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty 18/50 24 June 2020 A volunteer receives an injection from a medical worker during the country's first human clinical trial for a potential vaccine against coronavirus, at the Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, South Africa Reuters 19/50 23 June 2020 Swiss acrobat Ramon Kathriner performs during the "Glacier 3000" Air show, an event marking the reopening of the Alpine facilities above Les Diablerets AFP via Getty 20/50 22 June 2020 A worker cleans volcanic ash off the stupas at the Borobudur temple in Indonesia, a day after Mount Merapi erupted in nearby Sleman, sending a plume of ash into the sky AFP via Getty 21/50 21 June 2020 Aerial view of a burial at the Vila Formosa cemetery during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 21, 2020. – The novel coronavirus has killed at least 464,423 people worldwide since the outbreak began in China last December, being Brazil Latin America's worsthit country with 49,976 deaths from 1,067,579 cases. AFP via Getty 22/50 20 June 2020 National Guards form a line in front of "Black Lives Matter" protestors in Tulsa, Oklahoma where Donald Trump was holding a campaign rally AFP via Getty 23/50 19 June 2020 Nurses, doctors, midwives and health care workers attend the fourth Zumba dance session organised by the Nursing Council of Kenya at Kenyatta stadium where screening booths and an isolation field hospital have been installed. The dance sessions have been organised to re-energise and uplift health care providers sprits during this pandemic AFP via Getty 24/50 18 June 2020 Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France and the Royal Air Force Red Arrows perform a flypast over the statue of Charles de Gaulle on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris to celebrate the 80th anniversary of wartime leader's appeal to the French people to resist the Nazi occupation, broadcast from London Reuters 25/50 17 June 2020 Activists from the Extinction Rebellion movement block a street outside the German Automobile industry association during a protest in Berlin AFP via Getty 26/50 16 June 2020 Barbers wearing protective suits and face masks inside a salon in Dhaka, Bangladesh Reuters 27/50 15 June 2020 Siegfried White raises his hand as he protests outside a burned Wendy's restaurant on the third day following Rayshard Brooks death. The black man was shot by police in the car park in Atlanta. The mayor ordered immediate police reforms on Monday after the fatal shooting by a white officer AFP via Getty 28/50 14 June 2020 People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest march in central Tokyo AFP via Getty 29/50 13 June 2020 Protesters raise their fists during a demonstration against police brutality and racism in Paris, France. The march was organised by supporters of Assa Traore, whose brother Adama died in police custody in 2016, in circumstances that remain unclear EPA 30/50 12 June 2020 A pro-democracy supporter shouts at riot police during an anti-national security law rally in Mongkok district in Hong Kong, China. Protesters heeded online calls to gather as the city marks the one-year anniversary of the major clashes between police and pro-democracy demonstrators over the controversial extradition bill Getty 31/50 11 June 2020 A section of the River Spree next to the Reichstag building coloured green by activists from "Extinction Rebellion" to protest the German government's coal policies in Berlin AFP via Getty 32/50 10 June 2020 A woman poses in front of a decapitated statue of Christopher Columbus at Christopher Columbus Park in Boston Massachusetts. The statue's head, damaged overnight, was recovered by the Boston Police Department, as a movement to remove statues commemorating slavers and colonisers continues to sweep across the US AFP via Getty 33/50 9 June 2020 Ivy McGregor, left, reads a resolution during the funeral for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston. George Floyd is being laid to rest in his hometown, the culmination of a long farewell to the 46-year-old African American whose death in custody ignited global protests against police brutality and racism AFP via Getty 34/50 8 June 2020 People raise their fist and stand on their knees as they demonstrate in Nantes, during a Black Lives Matter protest AFP via Getty 35/50 7 June 2020 A woman looks on during a protest against the killing of George Floyd in Osaka city, western Japan EPA 36/50 6 June 2020 Demonstrator raise their fists at the Lincoln Memorial during a protest against police brutality and racism in Washington, DC. Demonstrations are being held across the US following the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, while being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota AFP via Getty 37/50 5 June 2020 A handout photo made available by 2020 Planet Labs shows an aerial view of the large diesel spill in the Ambarnaya River outside Norilsk in the Arctic. Russia has managed to contain a massive diesel spill into a river in the Arctic, a spokeswoman for the emergencies ministry told AFP. Environmentalists said the oil spill, which took place last May 29, was the worst such accident ever in the Arctic region Planet Labs Inc./AFP via Getty 38/50 4 June 2020 Activists hold a candlelit remembrance outside Victoria Park in Hong Kong, after the annual vigil, that traditionally takes place in the park to mark the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, was banned on public health grounds because coronavirus AFP via Getty 39/50 3 June 2020 A visitor walks in Odaiba as the sun sets in Tokyo AP 40/50 2 June 2020 Activists of the Socialist Unity Centre of India shout slogans in Ahmedabad in solidarity with protests against the recent killing of George Floyd AP 41/50 1 June 2020 Activists take part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Zurich after the recent death of George Floyd EPA 42/50 31 May 2020 A black man and a white woman hold their hands up in front of police officers in downtown Long Beach during a protest against the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while being arrested and pinned to the ground by the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. Protests sweeping the United States over the death of George Floyd reverberated on the other side of the globe when thousands marched in solidarity on the streets of New Zealand AFP via Getty 43/50 30 May 2020 Police officers are seen amid tear gas as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota Reuters 44/50 29 May 2020 A boy holds a sign as refugees protest outside the UNHCR offices against a government decision that they should leave their accommodation provided through European Union and UNHCR funds by the end of May, in Athens, Greece Reuters 45/50 28 May 2020 Cloud iridescence, an optical phenomenon where light is diffracted through water droplets, is pictured at the edge of some clouds before a summer thunderstorm over Bangkok AFP via Getty 46/50 27 May 2020 Riot police try to control pro-democracy supporters at a rally in Causeway Bay district, Hong Kong Getty 47/50 26 May 2020 Protesters and police face each other during a rally after a black man died in police custody hours after a bystander's video showed an officer kneeling on the handcuffed man's neck, even after he pleaded that he could not breathe and had stopped moving Star Tribune via AP 48/50 25 May 2020 The aerobatic demonstration team 'Frecce Tricolori' of the Italian Air Force flies in formation above the Milan Cathedral. However despite concerns over gatherings in the state – including the Republican National Convention’s nomination party for President Donald Trump which is due to be held in Jacksonville in August – governor Ron DeSantis has pledged to continue reopening the state by returning students to school next month.

“We know there are huge, huge costs for not providing the availability of in-person schooling,” he said.

“The risk of corona, fortunately, for students is incredibly low.”

Additional reporting by AP