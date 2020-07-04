Coronavirus: If the United States is my patient

Seven weeks later, as we approach the patient’s birthday – July 4th – I thought it was a good time to check in and see how the patient was doing.

It would be the answer: Not good at all.

In fact, the number of daily infection rates in the last two weeks has been breaking records for most of the day, and we are in for a better day today than at any other time in the pandemic. Consider: This week, 15 states have seen their seven-day average, and the country is looking at 50,000 new cases per day. We have less than 5% of the world’s population, but 25% of coronavirus cases and deaths. Several states, including Texas and Arizona, recently outpaced hospitalization by infected patients.

As a doctor, I was bored. I feel that our patient’s deterioration does not have to happen and there are many compelling errors.

At this point I really thought we would have a different conversation in the country; Along with the fireworks, I thought we would celebrate the progress we have made so far. Instead, I should say to the patient, “The infection returned with a vengeance. It spreads and becomes out of control in some parts of your body.”

And as far as I’m concerned – the treatments we have, the drugs we carry in our little black bag are no longer effective and we have to resort to something bigger. Guns, more aggressive actions.

But at the same time, I still have some hope; We still have some time to reverse the situation, re-start our medicine, and take it confidently – but we can’t waste another minute.

Best care, best advice

“If the country is as sick or infected as the human body, it must be taken with the best possible medical guidance and it can be so hard,” I wrote back in May.

Well, throughout the illness, this patient has the benefit of excellent medical care. This country is home to some of the most creative minds, best doctors and most experienced public health authorities worldwide. And they, along with equally talented international researchers, are trying to understand the genetic make-up of the virus, learn how to spread and reduce the spread of it, find out all the ways in which the disease spreads, identify the symptoms, and develop a vaccine that will prevent new cases of infection in the future.

After a few weeks of following the doctors’ orders, our patient – our country – chose to go back to the advice of these health professionals. Doctors don’t like what they say and stop taking prescribed medications because they are undesirable.

Some prescriptions, such as social cues and shortening of our daily activities, have tasted bad and are difficult to swallow. Others, such as wearing a face mask, have created little physical discomfort and much political confrontation. And most aggressive of all, the drug stalemate, stay-at-home orders, has triggered mass evictions that have never before been seen in many sectors of the economy, and the fallout has come out of it. In other words, a very real pain.

It is very difficult to put the patient in a medically induced coma to control the infection.

When I first wrote this piece, just before Memorial Day, another national holiday, the patient seemed to be moving in the right direction. In some hard-to-reach areas, such as Michigan, Massachusetts and New York, infection rates have dropped significantly and have remained steady in most parts of the country.

Stopping treatment too soon

I was worried about stopping the early era too soon – and the same thing happened.

The patient is pulled out of a medically induced coma so quickly and haphazardly that each state does its own thing. Some states reopened immediately, while infection rates are rising (I’m looking at you, Georgia), while other states and some cities have been waiting for a while. The state has met all of the so-called “gating standards” reopened by the White House and the CDC.

In addition to acting too soon, these re-openings often violate norms, lack of social distance, and refuse to be veiled by a large minority. We’ve all seen packed beaches, crowded bars, protests in favor of reopening, and presidential press conferences with crowded officials behind the podium, and, to some extent, masked photos.

It was like moving now after our patient wakes up and says, “It’s a weird nightmare. I’m glad it’s over,” before getting out of bed and heading out of the hospital. But the infection still smoked beneath the surface.

Like Cassandra, expectations have been ignored

Since then, the health professional has tried to remind us that the pestilence has not gone away. Not only that, it’s here with us for the foreseeable future. But there is no unified mandate or action plan from the White House. States respond independently to each other. That is why the patient kept up with its business, often ignoring the risk.

The people of the country did not continue to social distance, and the war against masks became more vocal and stronger, with the president, his vice president and other elected officials refusing to model the behavior recommended by health professionals: wear a mask and stay 6 feet away. For some time, the governors of some states, including Arizona and Texas, have blocked local authorities from implementing masked orders in their cities and counties.

In no small part to the alarming increase in cases, this past week we may have had a turning point. Nearly two dozen states have paused or withdrew efforts to reopen. The governors of some holdout states, including Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Kansas, have issued mask orders. Some in the GOP And the vice president started wearing the mask. President Trump also said recently that he was “for the masks.” And public health professionals after government health experts – including Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and Dr. Deborah Birks, CDC’s Dr. Robert Redfield and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar – repeated the same mantra: Wear masks. Embrace universal facial expressions.

Will it be too late?

As I have repeatedly stated, this coronavirus is not hardy and because of it, small spoon medicine can go a long way. It doesn’t travel very far, so being 6 or 10 feet away helps. With good air circulation, it will blow quickly, so don’t hang out in indoor spaces. And wear the mask – that’s huge. Studies show that it can reduce transmission to others while also protecting the wearer. Even bandanas and paper surgical masks work better than nothing.

In fact, moderators at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation Project say that if 95% of masks are worn, 24,000 lives could be saved by October.

If our little patient can commit to these small steps – these tried-and-true public health measures in places like South Korea – the number of day-to-day infections can be slowly reduced to a manageable level. And then we can start control efforts such as contact tracing and isolating infected people.

But we’re not at that stage yet, and it’s impossible to talk about having the virus when there are 50,000, or 10,000, new infections per day. To do so, we need to get to the country where one in a million people get infected every day. That’s 300 new infections a day – not 50,000.

And that brings me to another point: we need more testing, not less. This is the only way to see how the patient is doing, whether the infection is receding or spreading. Testing is still difficult in many parts of the country; Parts of the test are sometimes in short supply and the results can be slow. Now that most people want to test, the test sites in some new hotspots are crowded, with long lines. It will wait for the results for the labs to proceed. We need mass access to fast, easy and inexpensive testing, which results in minutes rather than days, so testing can be done more easily and results come back quickly.

Things will get worse before they improve

Make no mistake, the patient will be worse off in the coming days, until medicine starts to work, and once again, public health measures are likely to work. And the patient may still need aggressive treatment in some areas – we may see some parts of the country partially shut down again.

In the spring, Tuvu, everyone made great personal and financial sacrifices to flatten the curve. No one wants to lose that progress and no one wants to go to a coma again.

But we must now act as a nation, inseparable and a guiding voice. That is a great birthday gift for our patient.