Coronavirus live news: global Covid-19 cases pass 13m as WHO warns against ‘shortcuts’ | World news

The Australian state of Victoria has recorded 270 new cases of coronavirus, which brings the national total to about 10,250.

The state of New South Wales has recorded 13 new cases of coronavirus to 8pm last night. Of those, two are returned travellers in hotel quarantine, and one is a known close contact of a previous overseas case who was isolated prior to becoming infectious.

Ten other cases are connected to a cluster at the Crossroads pub. Three of the cases attended the venue, and the remaining seven are close contacts.

That brings the number of cases associated with the Crossroads Hotel cluster to 28, NSW chief health officer, Dr Kerry Chant, said.