Coronavirus live news: India Covid-19 cases top 900,000 as 133m re-enter lockdown | World news

21:47

In Australia, a cluster of coronavirus cases at a pub called the Crossroads Hotel, in the state of New South Wales has been linked back to a man in Melbourne, Victoria who attended a workplace party.

NSW Health contact tracer Jennie Musto has explained the genomic link between Victoria and the NSW outbreak, as a man travelling from Melbourne to Sydney at the end of June.



A man from Melbourne came into a workplace in Sydney, and then there’s some transmission within that workplace and then they all went to a party that night of the third of July, at the Crossroads hotel. So this is where it all began.

She said he travelled on the 30 June, and works in the freight industry.



A cleaner dressed in Personal Protective Equipment is seen leaving the Crossroads Hotel in Sydney on Saturday, 11 July 2020. Photograph: Bianca de Marchi/AAP



Musto said this case was linked to six colleagues who have been diagnosed.

NSW health minister Dr Kerry Chant has added more about the potential spread of NSW’s current outbreaks: