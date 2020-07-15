Coronavirus live news: India Covid-19 cases top 900,000 as 133m re-enter lockdown | World news

World

21:56

The New York Times reports that the White House is stripping the CDC of control of coronavirus data:


The Trump administration has ordered hospitals to bypass the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and send all Covid-19 patient information to a central database in Washington beginning on Wednesday. The move has alarmed health experts who fear the data will be politicized or withheld from the public.





21:47

In Australia, a cluster of coronavirus cases at a pub called the Crossroads Hotel, in the state of New South Wales has been linked back to a man in Melbourne, Victoria who attended a workplace party.

NSW Health contact tracer Jennie Musto has explained the genomic link between Victoria and the NSW outbreak, as a man travelling from Melbourne to Sydney at the end of June.


A man from Melbourne came into a workplace in Sydney, and then there’s some transmission within that workplace and then they all went to a party that night of the third of July, at the Crossroads hotel. So this is where it all began.

She said he travelled on the 30 June, and works in the freight industry.

A cleaner dressed in Personal Protective Equipment is seen leaving the Crossroads Hotel in Sydney on Saturday, 11 July 2020.

 A cleaner dressed in Personal Protective Equipment is seen leaving the Crossroads Hotel in Sydney on Saturday, 11 July 2020. Photograph: Bianca de Marchi/AAP

Musto said this case was linked to six colleagues who have been diagnosed.

NSW health minister Dr Kerry Chant has added more about the potential spread of NSW’s current outbreaks:


Whilst we’ve had a very strong focus on the Crossroads, a hotel cluster, it is very important that we don’t lose sight of the fact that Covid could have been introduced in any other parts of Sydney, and we may well have had transmission of the virus just continuing.





21:25

Andrew Cotter, the sports commentator turned labrador commentator in lockdown, has a new dispatch from Olive and Mabel. A shocking crime has taken place:

Andrew Cotter
(@MrAndrewCotter)

Just hoping she can mend her ways. pic.twitter.com/d2YCniSNux


July 14, 2020





21:11

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday shut the door on “Phase 2” trade negotiations with China, saying he does not want to talk to Beijing about trade because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m not interested right now in talking to China,” Trump replied when asked in an interview with CBS News whether Phase 2 trade talks were dead.

“We made a great trade deal,” Trump said, of the Phase 1 agreement signed in January. “But as soon as the deal was done, the ink wasn’t even dry, and they hit us with the plague,” he said, referring to the novel coronavirus, which first emerged from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

For months, Trump has blamed China for sending the coronavirus to the United States, saying that China must be “held accountable” for failing to contain the disease. The pandemic has taken a stiff toll on the US economy, endangering Trump’s hopes for re-election in November.

China pledged to increase purchases of US farm and manufactured goods, energy and services by $200 billion over two years as part of the Phase 1 trade deal, but Trump has said the pandemic changed his views on the agreement.

At the White House, Trump announced that he signed legislation and an executive order to hold China accountable for the “oppressive” national security law it imposed on Hong Kong.





20:52

Alabama, Florida and North Carolina reported record daily increases in deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday, grim new milestones that mark a second wave of infections surging across much of the United States, Reuters reports.

Florida, which has become an epicenter of the new outbreak, reported 133 new Covid-19 fatalities on Tuesday, raising the state’s death toll to more than 4,500.

“We must all continue to do our part to protect Florida’s most vulnerable and avoid the 3 Cs: closed spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings,” Governor Ron DeSantis wrote on Twitter. “Safeguarding the elderly and those with underlying health conditions will continue to be our top priority.”

Story Collins, 9 and her mother Heather Correia show their support for teachers after arriving at the Duval County School Board building, Tuesday, 14 July 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

 Story Collins, 9 and her mother Heather Correia show their support for teachers after arriving at the Duval County School Board building, Tuesday, 14 July 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photograph: Bob Self/AP

Alabama reported a record spike of 40 deaths on Tuesday and North Carolina an increase of 35, bringing each state’s total to over 1,100.

The number of new US cases reported daily began rising about six weeks ago, driven by increases in southern and western states. Texas saw a record 10,745 new cases on Tuesday.





20:41

Home rental firm Airbnb Inc said on Tuesday it recorded more than 1 million bookings globally on 8 July, offering an early sign of recovery after a slowdown in reservations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A major part of the bookings are for trips that will start on or before 7 August, the company said, adding it hit the 1 million mark for the first time since 3 March.

Airbnb said it was partly due to pent-up demand, with affordable and closer destinations making up for the bulk.

The home rental firm has been reeling under weak demand as millions of tourists canceled their vacation plans, work trips and family visits due to the pandemic, prompting it to suspend marketing activities for the year and cut about 25% of its workforce.





20:25

US school districts hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, under pressure from President Donald Trump to resume classes, should decide for themselves whether to reopen based on their circumstances, leading infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

Asked his views in light of Trump having urged schools to reopen as quickly as possible, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said, “We should try, as the default, to get the kids to stay in school.”

“If you’re in the part of a country where the dynamics of the outbreak are really minimal, if at all, then there’s no problem at all in getting back. If you’re in a situation where you’re in outbreak mode, then you leave it up to the local individuals,” he said, speaking at an online event hosted by Georgetown University.

With the new school year due to begin in weeks, some U.S. districts have announced plans to reopen for students who want to attend in-person classes, while others will offer only online instruction or a mix of classroom and remote learning.





20:13

Brazil recorded 41,857 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 1,300 additional deaths, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The nation has now registered 1,926,824 total confirmed cases of the virus and 74,133 deaths.

A school worker drops off schoolwork for Giovana, 9, and a bag of hygiene products to her mother Amanda Trindade in the rural area of Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil, 14 July 2020.

 A school worker drops off schoolwork for Giovana, 9, and a bag of hygiene products to her mother Amanda Trindade in the rural area of Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil, 14 July 2020. Photograph: André Penner/AP




20:01

Jamie Grierson

Domestic abuse calls to the police surged by more than a tenth in London during lockdown, research reveals, driven by reports from neighbours and family members.

There were 45,000 calls to the Metropolitan police concerning domestic abuse in the 11 weeks from 23 March, up 11.4% on average compared with the same period in 2019.

The increase – which equated to about 380 more domestic abuse calls a week – was driven by third-party reports, such as neighbours, rather than the victims, researchers at the London School of Economics’ Centre for Economic Performance found.





19:51

Three people who fled quarantine at a Herefordshire farm at the centre of a Covid-19 outbreak have been found and are now self-isolating, health officials have said.

Police had been searching for the trio, one of whom had tested positive for coronavirus, since Monday. It had been announced the previous day that about 200 staff at the vegetable farm and packing business AS Green & Co had been ordered to isolate there.

On Tuesday evening, Public Health England said the three had been “reached through the agency who secured their employment and they have confirmed they are self-isolating”.

The workers were asked to remain at Rook Row Farm after more than 70 tested positive. There were complaints that dozens of staff had been asked to work through the pandemic without proper protective equipment and no social distancing.





19:37

Trump says its a ‘mistake’ to keep schools closed

US President Donald Trump said in an interview on Tuesday that it was a “mistake” for the two largest California school districts, Los Angeles and San Diego, to keep schools closed in the fall.

Trump has pushed for schools to open up for the school year even as states across the country see a surge in cases of the coronavirus and amid questions about whether schools can hold in-person classes safely.





19:24

133m re-enter lockdown in India as Covid-19 cases top 900,000

Peter Beaumont

Late on Tuesday, India’s coronavirus cases, the third-highest in the world, passed 900,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. The current total stands at 906,752, with 23,727 known deaths.

The northern Indian state of Bihar, which has a population of 125 million, has been ordered into a new 15-day lockdown to combat coronavirus, joining states and cities around the globe that have reintroduced restrictions in recent days to counter fresh resurgences of the disease.

As the World Health Organization warned there were “no shortcuts out of the pandemic”, Sushil Kumar Modi, Bihar’s deputy chief minister, said on Tuesday: “[The] Bihar government has decided on a 15-day lockdown from 16 July to 31 July.

“All city municipalities, district headquarters, block headquarters will stay under lockdown. The guidelines are being finalised.”

The announcement came a few hours before the southern city and IT hub Bangalore, with a population of 8 million, was due to go into a week-long lockdown.

After imposing one of the world’s strictest lockdowns in late March, India had been steadily easing rules to lessen the economic impact, particularly on hundreds of millions of poor Indians who lost their jobs, bringing in new measures to ward off or respond to resurgences of the coronavirus pandemic.





19:17

Summary

Hello and welcome to today’s live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

I’m Helen Sullivan and I’ll be bringing you the latest from the next few hours. As always, we love to hear from you. Get in touch on Twitter @helenrsullivan or email: [email protected]

The northern Indian state of Bihar, which has a population of 125 million, has been ordered into a new 15-day lockdown to combat coronavirus, joining states and cities around the globe that have reintroduced restrictions in recent days to counter fresh resurgences of the disease.

The announcement came a few hours before the southern city and IT hub Bangalore, in Karnataka state, was due to go into a week-long lockdown.

Here are the other key developments from the last few hours:

  • Cities and states around the world returned to tighter coronavirus restrictions to battle recurring outbreaks, including India’s IT hub Bangalore which was set to go into a new week-long lockdown on Tuesday as the number of coronavirus cases surged.
  • Venezuela’s capital Caracas will go into a strict lockdown on Wednesday, in a bid to slow its coronavirus outbreak. Much of Venezuela has been shut down since its first case was reported in early March. Air travel has been suspended until 12 August. It has confirmed 9,707 cases and 93 deaths. However, observers worry that the infamously opaque government of Nicolás Maduro is underreporting the numbers.
  • In France masks will become mandatory in all enclosed public spaces within the next few weeks,President Emmanuel Macron has said in a major Bastille Day interview. This comes as a a French study revealed the case of a baby boy infected with coronavirus in the womb This is believed to be first such confirmed case but doctors say infant has made good recovery.
  • Russia reported 6,000 new coronavirus cases. The number of daily cases in Moscow has dropped in recent weeks, and from yesterday rules requiring residents to wear masks outside were relaxed. The confirmed national tally is 739,947, the fourth highest in the world, and the official death toll is 11,614.
  • EU drops Serbia and Montenegro from safe list. The European Union has decided to drop Serbia and Montenegro from its safe list of countries from which non-essential travel is allowed, and did not even discuss including the United States given its sharp rise in coronavirus cases, EU officials have said.
  • The White House dropped plans that would have forced some international students out of the US if the pandemic pushed their coursework online. The Trump administration came to a settlement with Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology after they sued over the proposed measures.

