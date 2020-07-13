World

Coronavirus update: California, Oregon roll again reopenings as new cases surge

2 hours ago
Add Comment
by Adam D. Crook
Coronavirus update: California, Oregon roll back reopenings as new cases surge
Adam D. Crook
Written by Adam D. Crook

You may also like

About the author

Adam D. Crook

Adam D. Crook

Adam is a charismatic science communicator respected for his deep understanding of US S&T system. "New Frontiers in Science & Development' is the online platform he contributes to actively in addition to Science and Getty Images. He has won many national and international awards for his work. Explaining complexities of science in a simple language is his forte. He has extensive experience in reporting about the United State atomic energy program.
His pioneering work show casing US’s maiden mission to Mars and Moon has been applauded this aired in English for Television. In his two decades of writing for the prestigious American weekly Science, his stories have highlighted.

View all posts

Leave a Comment