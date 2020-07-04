Coronavirus Worldwide live updates

Two women wearing a face mask speak at a table on July 3 at the Palace Restaurant in Miami Beach, Florida. Cliff Hawkins / Getty Images

Americans have found that some beaches are closed Fourth of July fireworks shortage, Officials fear the holiday weekend is already getting worse Coronavirus destroys the pandemic.

More than two months after the first peak affected just a few states, the virus has spread again throughout the South and Southwest.

According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University, the US reported at least 51,842 new cases on Friday, the third day with more than 50,000 cases.

Those who did not celebrate American independence outdoors found that the beaches in Miami and Los Angeles were closed, pipes were banned in the Texas rivers, and city-sponsored ceremonies went live.

California, Arizona, Texas and Florida have recorded a record number of new cases this week. Florida reported nearly 9,500 additional coronavirus cases Friday, with Texas adding 7,555 to 8,000 pieces after back-to-back days.

According to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University, Florida has an average of 7,870 cases per day. California and Texas are behind the trail.

There are now 2,793,435 coronavirus cases in the US, as well as 129,434 related deaths.

