Coronavirus Worldwide live updates

Police officers marched through a large crowd in Soho, London on July 4. Peter Summers / Getty Images

Drinkers cannot socialize properly, UK police officer warned after completing a late shift on Saturday – first day The pubs reopened in England After a coronavirus shutdown.

“Busy is a busy night and confirmed what we know. Alcohol and social distance are not a good combination,” Tweeted John Aptor, National Chairman of the Police Federation, Staff Association for Police in England and Wales.

Aptor, who is on duty in the southern England city of Southampton, said he and his colleagues were dealing with “cheerful drinkers, angry drinkers, fights” and anti-sabotage. “The obvious thing is that drunk people don’t / can’t do socially,” he said Said.

The London Metropolitan Police asked in a post on Twitter when the pubs reopened: “Be responsible, stay safe and follow social distance and other guidelines.”

But the pictures taken on Saturday night in the Central London district of Soho, known for its pubs and bars, show the crowded streets.

Five pubs in Nottinghamshire in the East Midlands have decided to close early after anti-social behavior, Police said, And officers made four arrests following reports of a window and minor assault.

However, Inspector Craig Berry thanked the “vast majority of people who acted responsibly throughout Saturday.”

Devon and Cornwall police in southwest England said they received more than 1,000 calls on Saturday, mostly related to a “drink-related disorder”.

And in Essex, southeastern England, an official tweeted that police did Four arrests.

UK Health Minister Matt Hancock told Sky News Sophie Ridge was happy with how Saturday went.

“From what I’ve seen, there are a few pictures to the contrary, but a lot of people have acted responsibly and this balanced message is very important. People should enjoy the summer safely,” he said.

“You have seen from Leicester and other places, we will take stringent measures if it is necessary to control the virus. The whole plan is always by lifting the lockdown to lift national actions – but let’s be clear, we will address local fires when we see them. “