Coronavirus Worldwide live updates

The UK government has revealed a new “travel corridor” list – including 59 states and 14 British overseas territories – that excludes travelers from the previously established 14-day isolation period.

“The Government is satisfied that it is now safe to facilitate these actions in England and has introduced travel corridors to certain countries and territories,” the Department of Transportation said in a statement on Friday.

“This applies to all trips to England by train, ferry, coach, air or some other means,” the statement said.

According to the statement, travelers from countries and territories that are part of the “Travel Corridor” list are not required to separate themselves when arriving in England, unless they have visited or stopped in any other country or territory for the previous 14 days.

The United States is not included in the list. Earlier Friday, Transportation Secretary Grant Shops confirmed that the country would not be included as the infection rate was high.

“Here, we have things under control, but we know that [the virus] In some parts of the world there is still ragging… so I am afraid there is a red list, ”Shops told BBC Radio 4.

“The US, from a very early stage, has banned flights from the UK and Europe, so there are no reciprocal arrangements,” he said, pointing out that the US still has a “very high” infection rate.

While travelers are not required to self-isolate when arriving in the UK, the government has confirmed that travelers from the UK must meet the coronavirus requirements in the country they are traveling to.

“This may include self-segregation or providing your details to local authorities,” the Department of Transportation explained.

Before arriving in the UK, travelers must also complete the “Passenger Locator” form.

“We will continue to review the conditions in these countries and territories. If they worsen, we will not hesitate to reintroduce self-isolation needs,” the Department of Transportation said.

“The list could be added in the coming days following further discussions between the UK and international partners,” the statement said.

Here are the countries and territories that are part of the “Travel Corridor” list: Andorra, Germany, New Zealand, Antigua and Barbuda, Greece, Norway, Aruba, Greenland, Poland, Australia, Grenada, Reunion, Austria, Guadeloupe, San Marino, Bahamas, Hong Kong, Serbia, Barbados, Hungary, Seychelles, Iceland Korea, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, Italy, Spain, Croatia, Jamaica, Saint Barthelemy, Curaకోao, Japan, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Cyprus, Liechtenstein, Saint Lucia, Czech Republic, Lithuania, St Pierre and Miklర్క్nk , Dominica, Macao, Taiwan, Faroe Islands, Malta, Trinidad and Tobago, Fiji, Mauritius, Turkey, Finland, Monaco, Vatican City, France, Netherlands, Vietnam, French Polynesia, New Caledonia