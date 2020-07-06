Countries, including Prince Harry and Meghan UK, must correct the mistakes of colonialism

Speaking at a session of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust on Wednesday, Harry said people should “accept the past”, and that it was also uncomfortable to do so.
“When you look across the Commonwealth, we have no way of moving forward if we don’t recognize the past,” he said. “A lot of people have done a wonderful job of accepting the past and trying to correct those mistakes, but we all agree that there is much more to be done.”
“It’s not easy and in some cases it’s not comfortable, but it has to happen, because guess what: everyone benefits,” Prince added.
The Commonwealth is made up of 54 countries, almost all of which were ruled by Britain as part of its empire. Britain is re-evaluating the colonization of those countries in the wake of recent anti-racist protests.
Meghan and the Duchess of Sussex also contributed to this session focusing on how the Commonwealth can help young people.
“We’re going to be a little uncomfortable right now, because we’re only going to overcome that inconvenience and get to the point where a high tide can boost all ships,” she said. “Equality doesn’t put anyone on the back foot, it puts all of us on one foot – it’s a basic human right.”
Prince Harry discusses his unconscious bias and said: “We cannot deny or ignore the fact that we are all educated to see the world differently. Too wrong and should not be acceptable in our society today.
“When it comes to institutional and systemic racism, it’s there and it’s there because somebody, somewhere, is benefiting from it,” Harry said.
“It’s not just big moments, but racism and unconscious bias that lie and thrive in quiet moments,” Meghan said. “It’s confusing for most people to passively and actively understand the role they play.”
“We’re going to get there, and we have a lot of new faith and energy in this conversation,” she told attendees of the session.
Both Royals praised Black Lives Matter’s performances during the conversation, and Harry told attendees: “For the first time, thanks to the Black Lives Matter movement … this is the moment people start listening.”
Harry and Meghan have announced that they will be leaving their roles as senior members of the royal family in early 2020, and have been spending more time in North America ever since.
