Countries, including Prince Harry and Meghan UK, must correct the mistakes of colonialism

Speaking at a session of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust on Wednesday, Harry said people should “accept the past”, and that it was also uncomfortable to do so.

“When you look across the Commonwealth, we have no way of moving forward if we don’t recognize the past,” he said. “A lot of people have done a wonderful job of accepting the past and trying to correct those mistakes, but we all agree that there is much more to be done.”

“It’s not easy and in some cases it’s not comfortable, but it has to happen, because guess what: everyone benefits,” Prince added.

The Commonwealth is made up of 54 countries, almost all of which were ruled by Britain as part of its empire. Britain is re-evaluating the colonization of those countries in the wake of recent anti-racist protests.