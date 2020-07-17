COVID-19 constructive Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan shifted to Nanavati hospital

Amitabh, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya have been examined optimistic for COVID-19 lately. Whilst Large B and junior AB were being admitted to the Nanavati hospital before, Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya ended up quarantined at dwelling.

Mumbai: Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan admitted at Nanavati Medical center. Before, she was home quarantined soon after she tes… https://t.co/qOurnBwsfC &mdash ANI (@ANI) 1595003469000

Earlier in the working day, Amitabh experienced shared a picture with Abhishek on his social media account. In the caption of his write-up, he expressed gratitude toward all the nicely-wishers and followers. It examine, “In delighted instances , in occasions of ailment, you our near and pricey, our nicely wishers, our lovers have ever presented us unstinting enjoy , passion care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these instances hospital protocol is restrictive , so individual responses are not achievable .. but we see, browse, hear all of you .. thank you ever.”

Chatting about his wife and daughter, Abhishek experienced tweeted, “Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also analyzed COVID-19 good. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been current of their problem and are undertaking the needful. The relaxation of the family such as my Mom have analyzed adverse. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers.”

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 good. They will be self quarantining at residence. The BMC has been… https://t.co/0AzkqJsJQN &mdash Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) 1594559233000

In the meantime, Jaya Bachchan has analyzed damaging for the deadly virus. Also, reportedly, all the bungalows owned by the family have been sealed.

Celebs from the film fraternity as well as admirers of the Bachchan family members have been pouring in restoration wishes and prayers over social media.

A working day soon after Bachchans were being analyzed good, veteran actor Anupam Kher’s mother and brother Raju Kher fell prey to the Coronavirus. The ‘Saaransh’ actor took to Twitter to share the exact same in a video. He had posted, “This is to advise all that my mother Dulari is located Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Healthcare facility. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of getting cautious have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as nicely & I have tested destructive. @mybmc is educated.!”