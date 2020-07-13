COVID-19 promises an additional young Utahn, and hospitalizations for the virus continue being substantial Monday

Editor’s observe: The Salt Lake Tribune is delivering no cost accessibility to important tales about the coronavirus. Signal up for our Leading Stories publication, sent to your inbox each and every weekday early morning. To support journalism like this, you should donate or come to be a subscriber.
The dying of yet another more youthful adult from COVID-19 in Utah was reported on Monday, bringing the state’s dying toll to 216.
The female who died was concerning the ages of 25 and 44 and lived in a lengthy-phrase care facility in Weber County, according to the Utah Department of Overall health.
Of the 10 deaths reported so far in that age team, 8 have transpired in the past two months, according to UDOH knowledge.
The seven-day ordinary for new instances dropped marginally, from 664 on Sunday to 656 on Monday, UDOH reported.
Having said that, the price of tests with positive success held at 10.1%.
And hospitalizations remained substantial, with 207 people currently acquiring clinic care — just two considerably less than Sunday’s all-time higher of 209. There had been 26 new medical center admissions reported on Monday, bringing the 14-working day overall to 433, the greatest of any two-7 days period of time due to the fact the commencing of the pandemic.
Of the 30,030 Utah clients who have tested beneficial for COVID-19, 17,728 are regarded “recovered” — that is, they have survived for at minimum three weeks following remaining identified.
