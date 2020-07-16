Dak Prescott, Cowboys fall short to agree to extended-expression offer prior to deadline, studies say

The Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott ended up not able to concur on a lengthy-phrase deal prior to Wednesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline for franchise-tagged players to land multi-12 months contracts, according to the NFL Network.

Prescott, who signed a 1-calendar year tender for $31.4 million with the Cowboys in June, simply cannot indication a multi-yr deal until the stop of the common period on Jan. 3, 2021 due to the fact gamers with franchise tags are prohibited from signing extensions.

The NFL Network also documented that the two sides were functioning on a offer until finally the really very last moment, but it was just way too late. The provide to Prescott was in the $33-35 million vary for each calendar year with $110 million certain and $70 million owed over the very first two decades of the deal. It also provided a $50 million signing reward, the network mentioned.

The 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Calendar year has not had a shedding time due to the fact taking the reins from Tony Romo prior to the get started of the 2016 season. Due to the fact then, he’s racked up 15,778 passing yards, 97 landing passes, and 36 interceptions.

All through the 2019 year, Prescott threw for a career-best 4,902 yards with 30 touchdown passes and only 11 interceptions. Nonetheless, the Cowboys sputtered for the duration of the year, finishing with an 8-8 history and missing out on an NFC East title.

The Cowboys signed veteran Andy Dalton this offseason to a a person-yr, $7 million contract to be Prescott’s backup.