sport

Dak Prescott, Cowboys fall short to agree to extended-expression offer prior to deadline, studies say

41 mins ago
Add Comment
by Niki J. Layton
Dak Prescott, Cowboys fail to agree to long-term deal prior to deadline, reports say
Niki J. Layton
Written by Niki J. Layton

The Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott ended up not able to concur on a lengthy-phrase deal prior to Wednesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline for franchise-tagged players to land multi-12 months contracts, according to the NFL Network.

Prescott, who signed a 1-calendar year tender for $31.4 million with the Cowboys in June, simply cannot indication a multi-yr deal until the stop of the common period on Jan. 3, 2021 due to the fact gamers with franchise tags are prohibited from signing extensions.

BROWNS Sign MYLES GARRETT TO 5-Yr, $125 MILLION EXTENSION

The NFL Network also documented that the two sides were functioning on a offer until finally the really very last moment, but it was just way too late. The provide to Prescott was in the $33-35 million vary for each calendar year with $110 million certain and $70 million owed over the very first two decades of the deal. It also provided a $50 million signing reward, the network mentioned.

The 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Calendar year has not had a shedding time due to the fact taking the reins from Tony Romo prior to the get started of the 2016 season. Due to the fact then, he’s racked up 15,778 passing yards, 97 landing passes, and 36 interceptions.

Click on Here FOR Additional Sports activities Coverage ON FOXNEWS.COM

All through the 2019 year, Prescott threw for a career-best 4,902 yards with 30 touchdown passes and only 11 interceptions. Nonetheless, the Cowboys sputtered for the duration of the year, finishing with an 8-8 history and missing out on an NFC East title.

READ  Resource -- Derrick Henry, Titans attain settlement on 4-12 months, $50M deal

The Cowboys signed veteran Andy Dalton this offseason to a a person-yr, $7 million contract to be Prescott’s backup.

You may also like

About the author

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton is a journalist who writes on politics, environment and human rights in South Asia.

For 15 years, she has written for several publications and websites including TIME, Harper's, Al Jazeera, The Caravan, The Hindu, Scroll.in, Outlook, The Wire, The New York Times, Foreign Policy, The Economic Times, Tehelka, and news channel CNN-IBN. She is an India correspondent for The Straits Times, Singapore.

Some of the awards she has received are the Red Cross Award for reporting on conflict, Mumbai press award for environmental reporting, and ILO award for writing on labour. Niki has a Masters in political journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, New York

View all posts

Leave a Comment