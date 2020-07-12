Dana White: Paige VanZant need to ‘definitely examination free agency’ right after fork out communicate, receiving ‘smoked’ at UFC 251

Own emotions aside, UFC President Dana White doesn’t look intrigued in retaining Paige VanZant all around.

Right after the flyweight star was promptly submitted at UFC 251, White in contrast her to heavyweight Curtis Blaydes for not matching her money requires with a superior overall performance.

“I like Paige,” White explained to reporters just after UFC 251. “It’s like Blaydes, when Blaydes fought last. When you talk all that stuff, ‘I’m not becoming paid enough,’ and combating inconsistently, one time in the last calendar year, accidents, and then obtained smoked in the to start with spherical of the struggle, she should really definitely take a look at totally free company.”

VanZant was submitted in the to start with spherical by Amanda Ribas in the opening spend-per-watch bout of Saturday’s combat card at Yas Island. It was her very first combat in 18 months immediately after re-injuring her arm in coaching, which forced her to postpone two distinct bookings, a person against Ribas.

The UFC rescheduled the struggle for the promotion’s Fight Island debut. VanZant was a +600 underdog in opposition to Ribas, who’s won 4 straight in the octagon. Her return arrived immediately after she explained she would shop for a greater agreement immediately after completing her existing contract with the UFC.

Recently, VanZant vented about her pay back in an job interview with MMA Battling, stating she needed more dollars to justify the sacrifices produced and accidents she’s battled around the previous various yrs. She previously mentioned she built additional cash as an influencer on social media than as a professional fighter.

A broken arm surgically repaired with a metal rod and screws was the source of VanZant’s woes, with her limb re-breaking on numerous instances. She noted the UFC’s insurance plan protection ran out 1 yr soon after the 2018 injury, necessitating a immediate investment decision.

In the fight in opposition to Ribas, VanZant tapped just after her oft-wounded arm was caught in an armbar. She later on issued a assertion congratulating the Brazilian standout and welcoming the next stage in her occupation.

A crossover star, VanZant gained rave testimonials for her turn on “Dancing with the Stars,” earning a next-put complete on the preferred show’s 22nd season. She also appeared on the cooking display “Chopped” and introduced a memoir.

In the octagon, VanZant’s octagon history stands at 5-4. She has been a standard fixture on primary playing cards at UFC situations.