Dancing robots replace fans in the Japanese baseball game

TOKYO – After losing their stadium fans due to coronavirus restrictions, the Japanese baseball team Fukuoka Softbank has come up with the establishment of the Hawksginn Haunted Mentor: Dancing Robots.

Before their recent Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) game against the Rakuten Eagles on Tuesday, more than 20 robots danced to the team fight song on the podium on the empty stand.

SoftBank’s Humanoid Robot రెండు Two separate robots on four legs, like a pepper and a dog, stamp and shine in choreographed dance, usually performed by Hawks fans before games in the 40,000-capacity Fukuoka Dome.

Some robots wore hoax caps and flags to support the team.

Fans got a mixed reaction on social media.

“I think it’s like dystopia,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another called the show “very beautiful.”

Encouraged by auxiliary robots, the Hawks won 4-3 to defend their 2019 NPB title.

The NPB season began three months late on June 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic and currently supporters are not attending games.

However, 5,000 fans will be allowed to attend professional baseball and soccer games in Japan as of Friday due to deregulation.