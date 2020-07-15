Darrell Eco-friendly Pushing Washington For ‘Red Tails’ Nickname, ‘1st & Only Choice’

TMZSports.com
Washington legend Darrell Environmentally friendly tells TMZ Sports activities … there really should be only a single route Dan Snyder normally takes when it will come to renaming his NFL franchise — and which is to go with the “Pink Tails” moniker.
“I would say that would be my 1st and only preference proper now,” the Corridor of Fame cornerback suggests.
Of class, the Red Tails was the nickname supplied to the Tuskegee Airmen, a team of African American pilots who fought in Planet War II with planes that had red paint on the tails.
Environmentally friendly claims it would be an remarkable go on Snyder’s section to phone his crew that … this after many years of holding onto the controversial and downright racist “Redskins” nickname.
“The Red Tails are some of the greatest heroes of any shade in our region,” Eco-friendly claims, “and significantly versus the extraordinary horrors that the Tuskegee Airmen have been up in opposition to.”
Green’s backing of the identify will come just days following Washington’s franchise QB, Dwayne Haskins, also threw his guidance behind the potential new mascot.
Green tells us he hasn’t still been asked by Snyder or anybody in Washington’s organization for enter … but he is hopeful they’ll access out to him shortly.
“I’d love to be section of discussions transferring forward,” Environmentally friendly says.
In the meantime, Darrell is working on a truly great venture with other NFL players … encouraging increase awareness and revenue for minorities who have been impacted in the course of the coronavirus pandemic.
