Despite the tweets, the White House said Trump and the CDC were “very much” on the same page

The school grounds at Miguel Contreras Learning Complex were vacant before the new restrictions went into effect at midnight on Tuesday, March 19, in Los Angeles, California. David McNew / Getty Images

California schools reopen when data shows California schools are safe, according to Gavin Newsom

“I’m not worried about the latest tweets,” he said in a thinly veiled reference to President Trump.

The governor said at a news conference: “We must safely reopen schools. That is not in the spotlight for me.”

The reopening of schools depends on the local conditions of the state, but Newsome said “we must insist on learning at the beginning of the academic year.”

“Given our current data and the ongoing community transmission of this deadly virus, it is prudent for school districts to prepare a distance learning backup plan, which is ready to be implemented in the event that our data shows us it is a safe way forward,” the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a statement to CNN .

