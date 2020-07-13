Disney to shut Hong Kong Disneyland once again as coronavirus scenarios increase

(Reuters) – Walt Disney Co. is quickly closing its Hong Kong Disneyland concept park from July 15 amid soaring coronavirus scenarios in the Chinese-ruled metropolis, the business stated Monday.

The announcement came two times following Disney reopened its most significant vacation resort, Walt Disney Environment in Orlando, Florida, as coronavirus situations surged in the state.

“As expected by the authorities and overall health authorities in line with prevention endeavours getting location across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily shut from July 15,” a Disney spokeswoman reported in a assertion.

The Hong Kong Disneyland Vacation resort hotels will stay open up with modified products and services. They have place in area improved overall health and security measures, the enterprise reported.

Hong Kong recorded 52 new circumstances of coronavirus on Monday, which include 41 that were locally transmitted, according to wellbeing authorities. Given that late January, Hong Kong has noted 1,522 circumstances and area media described an eighth loss of life on Monday.

Hong Kong is tightening social distancing measures amid increasing anxieties about a third wave of coronavirus bacterial infections. The governing administration will restrict group gatherings to 4 men and women – from 50 – a measure very last observed during a second wave of the outbreak in March.

Hong Kong Disneyland reopened in June. Hong Kong Tokyo reopened in July Disneyland Shanghai reopened in Might.

Disney’s reopening of its parks in Asia served offer assurance about relocating ahead in Florida, Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney’s parks, ordeals and products and solutions division instructed Reuters in an job interview on Saturday.

Florida has emerged as an epicenter of COVID-19 bacterial infections. More than the earlier two months, the condition reported 109,000 new coronavirus situations, a lot more than any other U.S. state.

(Reporting by Helen Coster in New York. Further reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles, Enhancing by Nick Zieminski)

