Donald Trump’s anti-mask crusade is coming back to bite him

Now, when the Clinical and Electoral Damage builds from a renewable virus close to uncontrolled racing after another record day for new cases on Wednesday, the President may be heading for a slow, rethinking.

By going barefoot while everyone around him is masked, Trump has created a false impression that the worst is behind us and that normalcy is regressing. He has cemented his bond with the grassroots supporters who see the masked orders as a slave to the government and the elite and an obstacle to their rights.

However, Trump’s position has eased his lone presidency even from Republican leaders, as public health officials and local and state leaders of all political stripes are urging the public to cover up, so that the nation can heal itself.

Fauci said Trump’s championing aggressive state openings were lagging behind the bar when unkempt people celebrated in bars and crowds.

“This is a violation of the principles we are trying to do, and this is social distance and masks,” Fauci told NPR on Wednesday.

Suggested realism of such warnings helped to change the debate about wearing a mask.

Trump’s detached crusade against masks, not as a sign of strength and defiance, – in a recent tweet he described himself as a “Lone Warrior”, refusing to take the now-defying national catastrophe, the federal government’s response, and the most basic measures to save American lives.

On Wednesday, Trump gave himself the first signs of understanding the mask he built for himself, saying that medical professionals may have points that can infect people and surfaces and contribute to the spread of coronavirus.

In an interview with Fox Business, the president said he was “for the masks” and wore them in situations where social distance was not possible in small groups.

But for the past two months, Trump has been wearing the mask, undermining his own government’s advice. He told the Wall Street Journal that people should wear masks to show that they disapprove of him. He warned them not to give him “happiness” by covering his face in public. He toured the country and exceeded the social distance recommendations. He said he could not wear the mask when he met “presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings and queens.”

“I don’t know. Somehow, I don’t see it for myself,” the president said back in April.

Trump steps on baby masks

The slight move from his position on Wednesday may be something he can handle now – especially in November when his opponent, Democrat Joe Biden, said he would mandate a nationally worn mask if elected.

But it is not whether Trump is wearing the mask in private. Walking the president with a face mask is a powerful sign for his millions of dedicated supporters – especially in traditional southern states where the mask is worsening and the virus is aggravating.

So far, Trump, who often fails to take risks with his base support – the choice that all presidents face sooner or later – has not fallen. It took him a long time to realize that if he eventually left the pursuit of Air Force One he would be upset and such an act would deny him the political advantage he had previously won.

It is not surprising that the President stands on the question of wearing a mask. Given how weak his political position was before the election, he was more accepting of his stance on issues such as virus, ethnicity and foreign policy.

Trump’s masked apostate, the founding figures he has been waging an internal war with since he took office, and the rebel action against government scientists and professional officials. This is a natural fit for a lifelong outsider who has to break the rules, both personally and politically.

The President was mildly muted on Wednesday, after many of his political allies indirectly rejected his stance and repeatedly insisted that wearing the mask was not a political act but a gesture of humanity.

“We should have no stigma about wearing masks, nothing,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said Tuesday. In Texas, which was hit hard over the weekend, Vice President Mike Pence – who has spent weeks undermining government messages on the matter and is loath to get crossways with his boss – backs up with the mask. Pens still don’t go all that much – usually wearing a mask has to be “prescribed” by local authorities.

At a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma last month, Brad Parskell, the president’s campaign manager, also devised a Trump-Pence mask, suggesting that the brand-in-chief is missing a huge marketing opportunity.

Some Republicans are trying to cut back on a step that counteracts traditional talk show dogma by finding ways to make the mask more politically palatable. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican who is an ally of Trump, advised Americans to show their patriotism with red, white and blue masks as Independence Day approaches. Senator Lamar Alexander, a Republican from Tennessee, shines in a plaid mask reminiscent of the red and black shirt he wore when he walked throughout his state and was elected governor decades ago.

Trump is still refusing

Trump’s apparent switch to wearing a mask probably does not represent a relevant change in his rejection of the worsening crisis and his refusal to provide strong presidential leadership.

In the same Fox Business interview, he stated that “we did it all right” on Coronavirus, a pandemic that he initially ignored, then mismanaged and politicized, and eventually went back to ignoring the deaths of 127,000 Americans.

“We’ve done great. We’re credited for doing great,” he said, before returning to his typical fantasy-based expectations about the virus.

“We’re going back in a very strong way. … And I think we’re going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think at some point it will disappear. I hope so,” Trump said.

If the president does not have an epiphany about the worsening conditions in which nearly half the states have pushed slow or resumed plans, what is the impetus for him?

If new infections rates, hospitalization, and an average of 1,000 American deaths a day do not make him a pandemic, there is one more thing: its deadly impact on his reelection hopes.

There is a division in Trump’s inner circle about whether the president should openly turn his attention to the virus he has been ignoring for days or open up the economy, sources familiar with the matter told CNN’s Jim Acosta, Jeremy Diamond and Kevin Liptak.

Trump’s top aides, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and son-in-law Jared Kushner, have begun to worry about the prospect of a re-election and want to focus on the economy. But other advisers believe he has suffered serious damage among the pandemic.

“There is legitimate concern,” said one adviser, describing the president as “disappointed” by a recent poll, suggesting that Biden could win by a wide margin in the November election.