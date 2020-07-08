East Germany vintage photos capture youth’s hobby and fickleness

Photography in the art world has received limited exposure from the German Democratic Republic, or East Germany – not because of the stringent restrictions imposed by the former state of power.

The new collection, first shown by curator Sonia Vos at the 2019 Rencontres d’Arles photography festival in southern France, sheds light on works from the GDR over the past decade before the fall of the Berlin Wall.

“The decade before the wall collapse was very interesting for the arts in Germany because there was a new generation that did not witness the founding of GDR,” Voss said in a phone interview.

“These are young people who are very detached from political ideas, but are somehow tired and angry about the barriers they live in. It’s more likely to break the norms or push the limits compared to previous generations.”

Ute Mahler from the “Living Together” series, Berlin, Winfried Glattjడర్der, Robert and Philip, 1982.

In the “Restless Bodies” series, Vos explores how these artists are central to creativity. Photographing one’s own body is a validation and resistance in a society that discourages personality and puts doubt on the arts. And by photographing others, artists were able to provide lasting documents of East German facts.

Such was the case with Ute Mahler, one of the artists featured in the exhibition, whose “Living Together” featured family portraits in Leipzig. In the exhibition’s notes, she explains: “I wanted to take a look behind the facade of the official rhetoric of optimism. I looked for something real in people’s private lives.” w

Similarly, Christian Eisler’s photos of Leipzig’s punk community give a glimpse into a private world.

Christian Eisler, Mita and Jana, Berlin Punk Girls in Leipzig, 1983. Credit: Christian Eisler / Transit / www.transit.de / Christian Eisler / Transit

“She’s been following them everywhere for a long time. It’s a very oppressive society from Stasi. These are very sad images because of the tension between anger and frustration, which is ubiquitous in GDR,” Vos said.

Sybille Bergemann, Haik, Berlin, 1988 (Allerleirah).

Fashion photographer Sybille Bergeman is employed by leading magazines, but also captures the underground fashion scene.

“She created a bunch of young designers, they developed a style you can’t see in the stores, they made clothes with what they found. They did a lot of illegal shows, they were very successful and Sibille documented many of them,” Voss explained.

Manfred Paul, Verena – Gebert 3, [Verena — Birth 3], 1977.

While Manfred Paul is primarily known for photographing Berlin courtyards, the series focuses on the portraits his wife painted when she gave birth to her first son. By their intimacy, they are contrary to the social discourse they have not seen elsewhere.

York der Nofel, from the Schlachthas series [Slaughterhouse], 1986-1988.

Self-taught photographer York der Nofel spent two years documenting the Berlin Slaughterhouse. “He saw this as a metaphor for the human condition and sacrifice for the community,” Voss said.

“To go with the portraits, he created an installation made of zinc-plated panels. This is a labyrinth. He is an example of how a young man who had no standard education really pushed the limits of photography.”

Rudolf Schaefer, Der Eviege Schlaff – Visages de Morets [The Eternal Sleep — Faces of the dead], 1981.

The magnificent paintings by artist Rudolf Schaefer are from the dead body of a charity hospital in East Berlin.

“I put this series in the same way as the other portraits in the exhibition, because to me it’s like a quest for the ultimate essence of a person. When you are a corpse, you are no longer a social thing.

Image above: Gundula Schulz Eldowie, Berlin, 1987, from the “Berlin on a Dog’s Night” series.