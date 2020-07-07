Ellen DeGeneres death pseudo-viral

Social media watchdogs thought Ellen DeGeneres had her last dance after logging into Twitter on Monday night to find out the hashtag #RIPEllen was trending.

Don’t worry, E.D. Not Dead – Tweets were reported last week indicating rumors that the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” might ax, leading to a viral death bogus.

“Is Ellen dead ?! Tf is confusing from me #ripellen, ” One tweeted The disturbing fan amid the false reports, the 62-year-old comic and talk show host jumped off the roof.

The other Twitterati mocked the “late” entertainer and featured Doppelgangers pictures of various celebrities of DeGeneres.

“#Ripellen Jump in height and angle, ”tweeted one Twitter wit The character of Jane Lynch From “Glee”.

Another chucklehead Justin Bieber’s film is titled With the same tagline.

A social media comedian Posted a photo of actress Kathy Bates With the caption, “This is her last film #ripellen. “

Another uploaded a picture of Katy Perry Tag“I’m in shock, rest Ellen.”

Needless to say, the Emmy-winning entertainer has been experiencing a lot of heat lately, and rumors have been swirling that her show will be jettisoned between ratings.

Although the producers did not confirm to The Post, DeGeneres does not appear to be the talk show darling she once was.

In March, comedian Kevin T. Porter Viral Twitter started the threadAnyone who has encountered DeGeneres is called upon to respond with “insane” stories about the meaning of “Ellen.”

“A new staff member has been told,” Every day she chooses different people to really hate. ” “It’s not your fault, suck it up for the day and the next day she’ll mean to someone else. The telephone did not believe it, but it was absolutely true.” Wrote in a response.

Recently, staff from the Comedian Show accused her of “vulgar” with them during a coronavirus lockdown.