Energy companies cancel construction of Atlantic Coast pipeline

Despite the recent success of the project in the U.S. Supreme Court, ongoing delays, litigation and an increase in costs pose a threat to the project’s financial viability, the companies said on Sunday.

The pipeline, initially announced in 2014, has faced severe criticism and legal challenges from environmental and other groups.

“This announcement reflects the legal uncertainty that will drive large-scale energy and industrial infrastructure development in the United States,” Dominion Energy chairman Thomas Farrell said in a statement. “Until these problems are resolved, the ability to meet the nation’s energy needs will be significantly challenged.”

Farrell said the company has “worked diligently and invested billions of dollars” to complete the project since it was announced and provide the infrastructure needed for our customers and communities.