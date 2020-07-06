Top News

Energy companies cancel construction of Atlantic Coast pipeline

2 hours ago
Add Comment
by Barbara C. Arroyo
2 Views
Energy companies cancel construction of Atlantic Coast pipeline
Barbara C. Arroyo
Written by Barbara C. Arroyo

Despite the recent success of the project in the U.S. Supreme Court, ongoing delays, litigation and an increase in costs pose a threat to the project’s financial viability, the companies said on Sunday.

The pipeline, initially announced in 2014, has faced severe criticism and legal challenges from environmental and other groups.

“This announcement reflects the legal uncertainty that will drive large-scale energy and industrial infrastructure development in the United States,” Dominion Energy chairman Thomas Farrell said in a statement. “Until these problems are resolved, the ability to meet the nation’s energy needs will be significantly challenged.”

Farrell said the company has “worked diligently and invested billions of dollars” to complete the project since it was announced and provide the infrastructure needed for our customers and communities.

The announcement drew enthusiasm from the Natural Resources Defense Council.

“This is great news for West Virginians, Virginians and North Carolinians, who are entitled to clean air, safe water and protection from climate change,” NRDC’s attorney, Gillian Giannetti, said in a statement.

“As they leave this dirty pipe dream, Dominion and Duke now have to pivot to investing more in energy efficiency, wind and solar – that is, how to provide jobs and a better future for all,” Giannetti said.

US Energy Secretary Dan Broulette accused the “activists” of canceling the pipeline.

“A well-funded, obstructive environmental lobby has successfully killed the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, which can reduce energy costs by providing affordable, abundant and reliable natural gas supply from the Appalachian region to customers in North Carolina and Virginia,” he said.

READ  Newcomer Bryson DeChambeau won at Rocket Mortgage

You may also like

About the author

Barbara C. Arroyo

Barbara C. Arroyo

I'm a writer, editor and newsroom leader working at the intersection of tech and media, editorial and product, journalism and management. I am driven to transform our industry for the future, develop and mentor our people, build compassionate and innovative organizational cultures, and put readers and communities at the center of it all. I also have a love of storytelling and creative work, and refuse to pick one or the other.

View all posts

Leave a Comment