England will unlock travel with 59 countries – but not the US

Officials from 59 countries and 14 British Overseas Territories, including France, Germany, Italy and Spain, do not have to be self-sufficient for 14 days, according to a new “Travel Corridor” list.

The list, which will go into effect from July 10, will open to foreign holiday makers after four months of lockdown, if there are no restrictions on the maximum travel time and destination.

“The Government is satisfied that it is now safe to facilitate these actions in England and has introduced travel corridors to some countries and territories,” the UK Department of Transportation said on Friday. Ad.

“This applies to all travel to England by train, ferry, coach, air or some other means,” the statement said.

‘Red List’

The United States is not included in the list of “travel corridors”, meaning that its travelers will have to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving in the UK. This follows the decision of European Union week before the US to remove the US from the list of countries that have been approved for admission.

Concerned that there is a “very high” infection rate, the UK government will designate the United States as a “red list” travel destination, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shoppe said on Friday.

“Here, we keep things under control, but we know that [the virus] There is still ragging in some parts of the world… so I am afraid there is a red list, ”Shaps told BBC Radio 4.

“The US, from a very early stage, has banned flights from the UK and Europe, so there are no interactions in place,” he said.

The United States has the largest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, with over 2.7 million confirmed cases, and over 128,000 deaths, according to statistics Johns Hopkins University.

A new 52,000 cases of the virus were reported Thursday, a new record, surpassing the previous day’s set.

The government has confirmed that travelers from the UK must comply with the coronavirus requirements in the country in which they are traveling, although those from designated countries do not need to self-isolate upon arrival in the UK.

For example, while New Zealand is on the UK government list, UK arrivals require 14 days of detention. Greece, which is on this list, also banned flights from the UK until July 15.

At present, the so-called travel corridors only apply to England, and travel information in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland is published at the right time, the UK government said.

Here are the countries and territories that are part of the “Travel Corridor” list:

Andorra, Germany, New Zealand, Antigua and Barbuda, Greece, Norway, Aruba, Greenland, Poland, Australia, Grenada, Reunion, Austria, Guadeloupe, San Marino, Bahamas, Hong Kong, Serbia, Barbados, Hungary, Seychelles, Iceland Korea, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, Italy, Spain, Croatia, Jamaica, Saint Barthelemy, Curaకోao, Japan, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Cyprus, Liechtenstein, Saint Lucia, Czech Republic, Lithuania, St Pierre and Miklర్క్nk , Dominica, Macao, Taiwan, Faroe Islands, Malta, Trinidad and Tobago, Fiji, Mauritius, Turkey, Finland, Monaco, Vatican City, France, Netherlands, Vietnam, French Polynesia, New Caledonia