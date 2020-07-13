European shares increase on eve of earnings year as traders search previous virus spike

European stocks rose on Monday, as optimism surrounding 2nd-quarter earnings offset a disturbing rise in coronavirus conditions, which includes in the vital U.S. condition of Florida.

Soon after edging up .4% very last week, the Stoxx Europe 600

SXXP,

+.56%

acquired .6%.

The German DAX

DAX,

+.92% ,

French CAC 40

PX1,

+.71%

and U.K. FTSE 100

UKX,

+.96%

also advanced.