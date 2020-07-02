Everton Weeks: West Indies cricket legend has died at the age of 95

He was one of the “Three WS” – along with Frank Worrell and Clyde Walcott – who put Barbados and West Indies cricket on the map in the 1950s.

In a tribute to Cricket West Indies Weeks, he tweeted: “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of an icon. One legend, our hero Sir Everton Weeks. Our hero Sir Everton Weeks.

Weeks made his Test debut at the age of 22 on England’s tour of the Caribbean in 1947-48.

That year, he became the first batsman to score five Test centuries in consecutive innings – a record that still stands today.

The record would have been six consecutive centuries if he had not run out for 90 in Madras.

The relatively short stature of weeks has not dominated the opposition bowling strikes.

When naming Wisden As one of its five cricketers of the year in 1950, “Weeks have great dimensions, which are really the hallmark of great batsmen – the extraordinary quickness of the eye and foot,” “many bowlers must be surprised by the speed at which the ball is directly behind him.”

It was supposed to be a weekly show and deliver on behalf of the West Indies, in fact he did.

He scored 4,455 Test runs in 1958 with an average of 58.61 and 15 centuries. A player with a career average of over 4,000 has a weekly average in the top 10.

Race and barriers

Weeks were born in a world filled with systemic and social racism.

At the age of 13, weeks started playing Westshire Cricket Club In the Barbados Cricket League, his local club Pickwick provided white players only.

Batting places are mainly reserved Light-skinned players , But it was Weeks’ ability that made him enter the Barbados squad at 18th.

Even weeks after the end of his illustrious playing career were discriminated against.

Trevor Chesterfield in his book “Cricket Cultures in Conflict: Cricket World Cup 2003” in “Zimbabwe Cricket: A Challenge Almost Won” describes the weeks as a target for racism. 1967 Exhibition Tour The then-named Rhodesia.

On a journey, Weeks joined his white teammates for a drink at the Guelo Bar, but was personally told, “Come out, you know where your bar is.”

Weeks and former West Indies teammate Rohan Kanhai have threatened to pull out of the tour, but have since apologized to government officials.

Discrimination did not stop there, and although he was said to be a gentle and quiet man for weeks, he was not afraid to stand up to racism.

Despite being rejected by authorities at the time, against a local team in Guelo – now known as Gweru in Zimbabwe – the presence of Weeks and Kanhai has moved from a white field to a standard in the black area. On the Touring side.

Before a white local game, Bazan was heavily approached and shouted: “Tell me where you are … for weeks, I know you’re going to perform for us first class, don’t you?” While biting his finger.

The then-42-year-old replied: “Well, since it’s a second class venue, it will be a second class show.”

Weeks deliberately topped his first ball and left without waiting to see if he was caught.

Today

He had a heart attack for weeks in June last year, but rallied to see his 95th birthday in February this year.

Towards the current West Indies Arrived The three-Test series begins in England on July 8.

The series also announced that both England and the West Indies will feature the Black Lives Matter logo on their shirts.