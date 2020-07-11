Ex-NFL star Randall Cunningham joins Raiders as team chaplain

Randall Cunningham, a former four-time Professional Bowler and a single-time All-Pro quarterback, has absent from calling plays on the subject to delivering the phrase of the Lord in the locker place.

Cunningham joined the Las Vegas Raiders as staff chaplain, he told ESPN on Friday.

“I’m elated, flabbergasted,” the previous Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings quarterback mentioned. “I’ve presently been in on some [Zoom] meetings with the crew. I program on shelling out a good deal of time with the men when it is really Ok. I have talked with Marcus Mariota, Nelson Agholor. What an amazing group of men and women Mark Davis and Jon Gruden have put alongside one another.”

Cunningham is reunited with Gruden, who was his offensive coordinator when the two had been with the Eagles in 1995.

Soon after spending 11 decades with the Eagles, a few with the Vikings, and just one every single with the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens, he established his have church, Remnant Ministries, and turned its pastor.

“Gruden requested me to be the group chaplain,” he explained to ESPN. “I have a responsibility to search right after these fellas in this town. And I accept that duty.”

According to the Remnant Ministries website, Cunningham turned a pastor in 2004. The former quarterback was then urged by two California pastors to flip what was the moment a Bible analyze group into a complete-fledged church. He broke ground on a new making in Las Vegas in 2016.