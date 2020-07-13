Ex-Pop Television set Main Brad Schwartz Exits Audible Exec Post After Just A Couple Weeks – Deadline

Right after a lot less than a month in the job, Brad Schwartz has exited as chief articles officer of Amazon-owned digital audio system Audible right after a two-yr-old sexual harassment and gender bias lawsuit resurfaced.

The personnel shift was verified by a individual common with the predicament following Bloomberg to begin with noted the news.

In June, Schwartz had stepped down as president of PopTV to make the transfer to Audible, in which he started off June 15. The business has built a concerted move in a showbiz direction, placing an array of tasks involving A-checklist stars and creators. The firm reconsidered the use in light of workforce inquiring queries about particulars contained in a authorized criticism much more than two many years back.

In the sexual harassment lawsuit, which Deadline claimed on in February 2018, plaintiff Leslie Isaacs, a previous revenue exec, manufactured an array of allegations against Schwartz and experienced damning text for the corporate lifestyle. Schwartz, she mentioned, built demeaning remarks, which includes approving a push release with the headline, “Pop Puts Out,” in excess of a woman executive’s objections. Referring to a woman keynote speaker at a nationwide women’s empowerment meeting, he also allegedly boasted, “I might or could not have slept with her in faculty!’”

The lawsuit was dismissed, Bloomberg documented, and Schwartz was not named in the circumstance. Even so, his oversight of the network turned an situation for workers.

Schwartz 7 a long time at the helm of Pop and its predecessor Television Manual Community, leaving immediately after a collection of restructuring moves at ViacomCBS. His achievements at Pop contain the acquisition and release of Schitt’s Creek and the rescue of One particular Day at a Time from Netflix.

In addition to running Pop, Schwartz previously has held govt posts at MSG Media and Bell Media. As an SVP at Fuse (which was formerly owned by MSG), he shepherded demonstrates together with Billy on the Street.

Audible did not react to a request for remark.