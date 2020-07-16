sport

Ex-Washington participant Josh Norman tweets cryptic message about team’s ‘dark’ past amid bombshell report rumors

38 mins ago
Add Comment
by Niki J. Layton
Ex-Washington player Josh Norman tweets cryptic message about team's 'dark' past amid bombshell report rumors
Niki J. Layton
Written by Niki J. Layton

As speculation about a bombshell report that could induce further problems for the embattled Washington NFL franchise grew Thursday, previous Redskins cornerback Josh Norman tweeted out a cryptic concept about the corporation.

The 32-calendar year-aged Pro Bowler uncovered tiny in the submit about his previous workforce but hinted at “dark” previous days. Local reporters experienced warned of a tale that could spell more issues – outside of the Redskins’ identify and logo controversy.

DC MAYOR Says REDSKINS Identify Improve Isn’t TEAM’S ONLY HURDLE: ‘I Imagine THERE WOULD BE A Great deal OF ISSUES’

“Look Never question me NO Queries,” the tweet started. “I will say this, what goes all over will come all around.. What’s accomplished in the dim will surly arrive to the Light! God seems to constantly have a way of reposition his men and women at the ideal time & expose Truths without expressing a one – phrase.”

Norman used three seasons in Washington following signing a five-12 months, $75 million offer in April 2016. He was produced in February this year and later on signed with the Buffalo Charges.

Washington operator Daniel Snyder announced early previous 7 days that the staff would be retiring the Redskins name and emblem amid force about their racial insensitivity.

Previous WASHINGTON Gamers Talk OUT ON Title Improve: ‘I’LL Usually Phone THEM THE WASHINGTON REDSKINS’

But this week several community reporters sent out vague messages hinting at a more substantial issue for the franchise.

“The warped and poisonous lifestyle of the Washington Football Workforce is about to be uncovered in a sickening manner . . . Once more,” wrote CBS’ Jason La Canfora, a former group conquer reporter.

READ  Dedicated Buckeyes, prime targets reshuffled in rankings

“What’s coming is disappointing and sad,” NBC Sports’ Julie Donaldson also wrote.

Click Right here FOR Additional Sports activities Coverage ON FOXNEWS.COM

The report had not been released as of Thursday afternoon.

You may also like

About the author

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton is a journalist who writes on politics, environment and human rights in South Asia.

For 15 years, she has written for several publications and websites including TIME, Harper's, Al Jazeera, The Caravan, The Hindu, Scroll.in, Outlook, The Wire, The New York Times, Foreign Policy, The Economic Times, Tehelka, and news channel CNN-IBN. She is an India correspondent for The Straits Times, Singapore.

Some of the awards she has received are the Red Cross Award for reporting on conflict, Mumbai press award for environmental reporting, and ILO award for writing on labour. Niki has a Masters in political journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, New York

View all posts

Leave a Comment