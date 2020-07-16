Ex-Washington participant Josh Norman tweets cryptic message about team’s ‘dark’ past amid bombshell report rumors

As speculation about a bombshell report that could induce further problems for the embattled Washington NFL franchise grew Thursday, previous Redskins cornerback Josh Norman tweeted out a cryptic concept about the corporation.

The 32-calendar year-aged Pro Bowler uncovered tiny in the submit about his previous workforce but hinted at “dark” previous days. Local reporters experienced warned of a tale that could spell more issues – outside of the Redskins’ identify and logo controversy.

“Look Never question me NO Queries,” the tweet started. “I will say this, what goes all over will come all around.. What’s accomplished in the dim will surly arrive to the Light! God seems to constantly have a way of reposition his men and women at the ideal time & expose Truths without expressing a one – phrase.”

Norman used three seasons in Washington following signing a five-12 months, $75 million offer in April 2016. He was produced in February this year and later on signed with the Buffalo Charges.

Washington operator Daniel Snyder announced early previous 7 days that the staff would be retiring the Redskins name and emblem amid force about their racial insensitivity.

But this week several community reporters sent out vague messages hinting at a more substantial issue for the franchise.

“The warped and poisonous lifestyle of the Washington Football Workforce is about to be uncovered in a sickening manner . . . Once more,” wrote CBS’ Jason La Canfora, a former group conquer reporter.

“What’s coming is disappointing and sad,” NBC Sports’ Julie Donaldson also wrote.

The report had not been released as of Thursday afternoon.