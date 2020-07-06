F1 drivers choose not to kneel in support of the Black Lives Matter movement

Louis Hamilton, who uses his considerable platform to speak out against racial and social injustice, kneels in front of the Black Lives Matter t-shirt while the rest of the drivers write “End Racism” on them.

Prior to the race, Ferrari driver Leclerc posted a series of tweets explaining why he chose not to kneel with his peers.

“All 20 drivers stand united with their teams against racism and prejudice, while embracing the principles of diversity, equality and inclusion, supporting the commitment of Formula 1 and the FIA,” he writes.

“I believe that facts and behaviors are more important in our daily lives than the official gestures that are found in some countries.

Verstappen echoed Leclerc’s remarks: “I am very committed to fighting equality and racism. But I believe that everyone has the right to express themselves at one time and another.

All six drivers chose not to kneel. The other four are Daniel Quat, Carlos Sainz, Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen.

Less than two weeks after Formula One launched its “We Race as One” initiative, different attitudes were aimed at addressing racism and inequality.

Just days after the initiative began, former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has been widely condemned for his comments on racism.

“In most cases, blacks are more racist than whites,” said the 89-year-old Told CNN , Leads F1 to release a statement and extract comments from him.

Business as usual

Despite a long hiatus before the start of the season, the general service was back on track as Valtteri Bottas topped Mercedes on the podium.

Mercedes appears to have finished with its two drivers in first and second place, but Hamilton was given a five-second penalty of just four laps from the end, in the role of ision with Red Bull’s Alex Alban.

This allowed Leclerc to take second place and give young McLaren driver Lando Norris a third place for his first podium in Formula One.

Hamilton has not won in Austria since 2016, with teammate Botas getting one win, while Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took the other two in the middle years.

After becoming the six-time world champion, the race was uphill from the off, after being reduced from second to fifth on the grid less than an hour before the race began.

Hamilton was initially cleared by the stewards in slowing down for the yellow flags at lunch, but a grid penalty was handed to him at the last minute following a complaint from Red Bull.

The video posted on Formula One’s Twitter account is reportedly the newest evidence provided by Red Bull to establish a ban.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner said the footage was only released on Sunday morning by a race promoter, so it was not available for trial on Saturday.

Although the stress moments were great after several security car deployments, Bottas put in a commanding drive to ignore the drama behind him and lead the race from start to finish.

Verstappen looked like the only driver to challenge the first two positions initially, but electrical problems with the car forced the Dutch driver’s early retirement on lap 11.

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel’s race ended after 31 laps, and was replaced by Ferrari the following year, following an ision with Carlos Science.

The altered Formula One season, which has been canceled by many Grands Prix, continues with another race in Austria next weekend before heading to Hungary.