F1: Willie T. Ribs shattered Motorsport’s color barrier

They are words carved from the experience of man who knows what it means to stand alone.

The attempt to get into motorsport was slowed down by many obstacles and stereotypes throughout his career.

But his words for all the fighting talk are about what can and probably should be.

“I wanted to be great – I wanted to be a Formula 1 World Champion. My mother always said I was 25 years ahead of my time.”

It is a dream that originated in the mountains of California.

A dream challenged by politics, personalities and prejudice – but it ultimately evokes trail moments and is the motorsport’s original barrier-breaking pioneer.

‘We really don’t want you here’

Speaking from her ranch in Driftwood, Texas, a recurring word has emerged – “Playbook.”

Blueprint of Ribs for “Playbook” success.

As a child, his father – a te fast sports car racer – planted a motor racing seed.

As a young man, Emerson Fittipaldi – Who will become a two-time Formula 1 champion – gave him a way to blossom.

Like Fittipaldi, Ribbs’ early career took him to England to compete in the Single-Seater British Formula Ford Championship. He went racing like a water duck – winning six of the eleven races and with it “Star of Tomorrow” Title in 1977.

Ribs fondly recalls, “They saw Willie Tiny as a fast driver and a winning race driver.”

The following year he returned to the US with scenes competing in IndyCar – which, by contrast, may not have been much at a reception in Pitlane.

But the NASCAR race gave him a reception shock in the pit lane.

He vividly recalls his preparation to race at Alabama International Motor Speedway in Talladega, Alabama, and you knew about it when you addressed that name.

“They made it clear: ‘We don’t really want you here. Why come to our sport? Can’t you play basketball or football?’

Humpy Wheeler, who was president of Charlotte Motor Speedway at the time, said he planned to try driving the Ribs at NASCAR later that year – however, his effort was in vain.

Ribbs was charged with a traffic violation in Charlotte – Wheeler had to bail him out of police custody. The next day, Wheeler and Ribs went their separate ways.

Ribbs said there were death threats.

“I didn’t say that. I know one thing – you don’t do this to my face. I thought it was very exciting. […] You got letters or a phone call. I invite it: ‘Well, start killing. “

NASCAR did not immediately respond to CNN’s request to comment on the policy that Ribs said he saw through the sport.

One pioneer inspires another

And it is a much-represented term – the racially charged term aimed at Ribs, indicating that he was working on his station.

“They wanted me to walk 10 pace behind them. It didn’t happen.”

“(To me) it’s not about color. It’s about race driver. Race drivers don’t have color. You either get it or you don’t.”

He appreciates how Ali gave him a “playbook” to fight adversity – not physically but mentally and emotionally.

“He has great formula, integrity and he’s strong. Mentally he’s a tough guy [and] Being around him, I learned the will. What I need to do to fulfill my goal. “

And achieve his goal.

Ribbs took the Trans Am series from 1983-85, winning 17 times and establishing himself as the hottest asset in sports car racing.

Appropriately, his success ceremonies are not low-key. Arriving at Pitlane and heading back to Ali, he performs the “Ali Shuffle” – feet swinging back and forth on the hood of his car, arms raised.

His break came in April 1985, backed by boxing promoter Don King, who made his first attempt to qualify for fame Indy 500

The mechanical problems eventually mirrored his bid. But an important milestone is on the horizon – enshrining him in motorsport folklore.

‘He wanted me in Formula 1’

December 1985. Autodromo do Estoril, Portugal.

“He wanted me in the car – he wanted me in Formula 1.”

This is both a symbolic yet limited moment – because he has to be as far as F1 goes.

The main sponsor of Brabham at the time was Italian electronics manufacturer Olivetti. Ribbs says the company wants to install an Italian driver. There is no compromise – Italians Ricardo Patrice and Elio de Angelis were drivers for the 1986 Formula 1 season.

“I have no problems with it,” Ribbs said. “I would have loved to have a major multinational sponsor from the United States to support it, but it didn’t […] My goal was to be in Formula 1 but Bernie made a statement. “

The foundation is laid, however, and it will take another 21 years for the black driver – Louis Hamilton. Officially to Formula 1

But the feat of Ribs fuels another part of history.

After several attempts, six years later in May 1991, he qualified for the Indy 500 – becoming the first African American driver to do so.

He completes a five-lap race before engine failure compels him, but it undoubtedly breaks a significant barrier.

Two years later, his luck came full circle as he competed again and completed a total of 200 laps.

He was keen to remember the owners who supported him – including Jim Truman and Dan Gurney.

Fight for equality

Yet nearly 30 years later, the landscape is similar to when the Ribs first broke.

In 2020, there is only one full-time block driver on NASCAR’s top circuit – Bubba Wallace

For some, the decision is long overdue. Ribs, however, is skeptical.

“When NASCAR refused to fly Confederate flags in their field: was it honest? If George Floyd were alive right now, those flags would still be flying. That’s why I won’t say big. They have many more.”

NASCAR did not respond to CNN’s request to comment on Ribbs’ claim.

NASCAR is not the only place where the fight for equality and diversity continues.

Just as Ecclestone gave Ribs his shot, Ribs quickly lauded another “souvenir” who gave Hamilton his chance at the sport – former McLaren CEO and founder Ron Dennis.

“(He) placed Louis Hamilton where he is today. He saw great talent, advised him and took Lewis up.”

“Ron has already given everyone a playbook. Get a playbook from Ron.

“If you can put a man into space, it’s a piece of cake. It’s not rocket science.”

Louis’ Band Leader

In many ways Ribs gave Hamilton his own “playbook” – a glimpse of what he could accomplish on and off the track.

Yet pure talent is not enough. Racing mandates supporters and resources – and the Ribs never have it.

“(Louis) is the band leader and he is not afraid […] He extends the sport to people of color worldwide [and] Eventually the greatest of all will be anointed, ”Ribbs said proudly.

“That element (of that) does not fully accept race […] There are many who do not accept Louis for race only. “

“They’re not just dumb. They’re scared […] You will not judge a man’s skin color. You don’t judge a man on his pronunciation. He is a man or he is not a man. “