Fans create a petition to rename NYC’s Longacre Theater after Nick Cordero

There are fans Initiated a petition To rename New York City’s Longacre Theater in memory of Broadway star Nick Cardero, who passed away Sunday due to complications from the coronavirus.

Longacre, home to Cordero’s last Broadway show, “A Bronx Tale,” was built in 1912 and is now named after Times Square’s original name, Longacre Square. The renamed theater is called “The Nick Cordero Theater”.

The petition had 26 thousand signatures on Tuesday.

“That’s a Bronx Tale, the last Broadway show starring Nick Cardero of The Musical. The music is the longest running musical in the history of Longacre, ”the petition stated.

“As this incredibly talented and beloved Broadway star goes, his name is a perfect reminder of his and his family’s legacy, ensuring that his name will always be on the Broadway community.”

At the time of his death, 41-year-old Cordero was admitted to Cedar-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles in April. He His right leg was amputated, And most of his hospital stays in a medically induced coma.

A GoFundMe, it is Established after the death of Cordero He has over $ 984,630 to support his wife, Amanda Klutes, and his son, Elvis, with an original goal of $ 48,000.