Fans in the Bulgarian Cup final have violated the rules of social distance

Officials eased the rules for Wednesday’s final, winning 5-3 on locomotive penalties, increasing the number of fans allowed into the stadium from 4,000 to 12,000.

Bulgarian FA, CSKA contacted Sofia and Locomotive Plovdiv for comment on CNN, but did not immediately respond.

As of Thursday, there were 5,154 People who are confirmed to have the disease Kovid-19’s have been recorded in Bulgaria, half of which are active. The government announced 165 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The match ended 0-0 after extra time, but the 100% conversion rate from the penalty spot retained the Locomotive Cup and placed in the qualifying rounds of the Europa League.

CSKA head coach Milos Krucic stands out after the game.

During the match, fans received news that the “White Lives Matter” poster was a message Widely condemned In the English Premier League after Burnley fans arranged to fly a similar banner ahead of their match against Manchester City.

Wednesday’s final raises more questions about hosting football matches with fans in attendance.

Bulgaria’s Sports Minister Krashen Kralev said violations during Wednesday’s game could lead to “more stringent measures” being implemented.

The Balkan countries have seen the spread of the coronavirus in comparison to other European countries, opening up sporting events relatively quickly.

In June, more than 20,000 fans attended the Belgrade Derby, just days later Novak Djokovic’s Adria Tour A tennis event attended by fans in the Serbian capital.

The Adria Tour was widely criticized after several top players, including Djokovic, tested positive for coronavirus in the second event of the competition in Jadar, Croatia.

Matches in the UK, Germany, Italy and Spain took place behind closed doors, while other European countries allowed some fans back.

In Denmark, for example, a limited number of spectators were allowed into the stadium while observing social distance.

Last week, The Danish Football Union It was announced that there was “great satisfaction” with the way the games were conducted and hopes to return to normalcy next season.

The beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic was postponed by all elite sports in Europe Belarusian Premier League Continuing the game.

As a result of the increase in popularity, the country’s football federation has secured new broadcast deals in 10 countries.