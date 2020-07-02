Fans in the Bulgarian Cup final have violated the rules of social distance

Officials eased the rules for Wednesday’s final, winning 5-3 on locomotive penalties, increasing the number of fans allowed into the stadium from 4,000 to 12,000.
Bulgarian FA, CSKA contacted Sofia and Locomotive Plovdiv for comment on CNN, but did not immediately respond.
The match ended 0-0 after extra time, but the 100% conversion rate from the penalty spot retained the Locomotive Cup and placed in the qualifying rounds of the Europa League.
CSKA head coach Milos Krucic stands out after the game.
Wednesday’s final raises more questions about hosting football matches with fans in attendance.
Bulgaria’s Sports Minister Krashen Kralev said violations during Wednesday’s game could lead to “more stringent measures” being implemented.
The Balkan countries have seen the spread of the coronavirus in comparison to other European countries, opening up sporting events relatively quickly.
The Adria Tour was widely criticized after several top players, including Djokovic, tested positive for coronavirus in the second event of the competition in Jadar, Croatia.
Matches in the UK, Germany, Italy and Spain took place behind closed doors, while other European countries allowed some fans back.
In Denmark, for example, a limited number of spectators were allowed into the stadium while observing social distance.
As a result of the increase in popularity, the country’s football federation has secured new broadcast deals in 10 countries.
