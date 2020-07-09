Fernando Alonso discusses his return to F1

The team selection is undeniable: The Spaniard, who turned 39 at the end of this month, won his championship titles with Renault in the 2005 and 2006 seasons.
The veteran driver made 314 Grand Prix starts in his F1 career, with 32 wins and 97 podiums (three of his wins and podiums ranked sixth on the all-time list) – Renault, McLaren and Ferrari. And his return indicates that a driver has three different stints with the same F1 team (from 2003-06, 2008-09 and 2021).
While Renault has not confirmed whether the deal will last more than a single season, the return of the driver is not a very curtain call, but a significant new chapter in his career.
In addition, he said the new regulations – expected to be introduced in 2021, but now delayed until 2022 due to the coronavirus epidemic – would give him, and Renault, the opportunity to be more competitive.
Daniel Ricciardo replaces veteran Alonso McLaren – the same team left the Spaniard in 2018 – and sees him drive alongside 23-year-old Esteban Ocon, one of the hottest young talent on the grid.
In the first race of the 2020 season in Austria, Okon and Renault finished 8th.
“Obviously, it’s a very happy day,” 38-year-old Alonso told CNN World Sport’s Amanda Davis. “When I left Formula One, I thought it would be possible to come back in 2021 … I was able to pull off a little bit of Formula One because I had 18 consecutive Formula One seasons. They were very demanding. I’ve come back strong. “
He spends most of his time at home with his feet up, looking at the next generation of F1 drivers, hoping to mimic the achievements of Alonso, some half his age.
If you want to see it any way, Alonso’s drive for success and appetite for being competitive has not diminished.
“I hate losing,” he told CNN Sport with a huge smile on his face. “I would love to win. But, you know, I don’t want to lose anything. It’s hard. Especially 2021. We know where the car is now.
“We know next year’s performance will be a little carryover from this year. So, I know we have a lot of work to do and we need to slowly improve the car. But, you know, I’m ready to take on that challenge.”
Yet when all is said and done, and trade and professional matters aside, how much of a decision was made when the romance at Alonso returned? Above all, Renault talked about providing his favorite memories on F1.
“Romantic is a big factor in this kind of decision,” he said. “Coming back to Renault is a plus for me, because I know people on the team. I know many members of my time a few years ago.
Regarding Renault’s Formula One and the future that the team has now, I think it’s important. “
By the sounds of it, Alonso’s future in motorsport still has many laps, races and – years to run. So, how long has he been behind the wheel?
“I think 10, 12 (years)” he starts, maybe joking, but again, maybe not. “Look. When I was 25 or 28, I thought I was still three or four years old in Formula One.
“But now, at age 38, I’m developing more skills. I’m learning different cars, different classes, different driving styles. Like I said, I’m fresh now, ready to travel, ready to do different things, and work on the simulator.
“So, I’m better now than I was 25. So, I can’t say now that I’m only two or three years old. You know, there’s more.”
