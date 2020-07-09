Fernando Alonso discusses his return to F1

The team selection is undeniable: The Spaniard, who turned 39 at the end of this month, won his championship titles with Renault in the 2005 and 2006 seasons.

The veteran driver made 314 Grand Prix starts in his F1 career, with 32 wins and 97 podiums (three of his wins and podiums ranked sixth on the all-time list) – Renault, McLaren and Ferrari. And his return indicates that a driver has three different stints with the same F1 team (from 2003-06, 2008-09 and 2021).

While Renault has not confirmed whether the deal will last more than a single season, the return of the driver is not a very curtain call, but a significant new chapter in his career.

In addition, he said the new regulations – expected to be introduced in 2021, but now delayed until 2022 due to the coronavirus epidemic – would give him, and Renault, the opportunity to be more competitive.