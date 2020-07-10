Five Men workers fired, suspended following refusing assistance to Alabama police officers

DAPHNE, Ala. (WJW) — A team of 5 Men workforce who refused to serve members of an Alabama police drive have been fired or suspended, according to the cafe.

The incident happened at a 5 Men location in Daphne, Alabama late Tuesday evening, FOX 10 studies. The workforce allegedly turned their backs on the 3 officers when they entered the cafe.

Officers informed the information outlet six or 7 people today have been included in the incident. Just one officer statements an staff reported, “I’m not serving them.”

The officers left and went to one more restaurant.

As of Friday, Five Men says the workforce associated in the incident have possibly been terminated or suspended.

The enterprise issued the subsequent statement on their Fb webpage:

“Five Men and the Daphne, AL franchise want to thank the Daphne Law enforcement Office for their support in doing the job with each other toward a resolution. The actions the Daphne, AL franchise have taken involve termination and suspension of the personnel concerned. The retail store has briefly closed for more education and consumer services teaching with a representative from the Daphne Law enforcement Division and will reopen at 4PM nowadays, July 10th. As we uphold our determination to good, respectful, and equal cure for all customers, make sure you know that the actions and sentiments of a couple of employees in Daphne, AL do not represent 5 Men or the community franchisee.”

Daphne police also issued a assertion about the incident earlier this week. It reads in element:

The Daphne Police Division appreciates the outpouring of aid from our local community and from supporters of law enforcement throughout the region. We also want to thank Five Fellas on a corporate and community degree. We have been doing the job by means of this situation and there has been full cooperation. The Daphne Police Office does not feel that the actions of a number of personnel represents 5 Guys as a entire.

The restaurant was not open up for dine-in assistance at the time of the incident because of to the coronavirus disaster. A indication on the doorway explicitly states that the institution provides curbside, carryout and shipping assistance and that masks are necessary for entry.

Daphne police say the officers ended up carrying masks.

Editor’s Notice: The impression is this story is a file image of a Five Guys restaurant in Leicester, England. It is not a photo of the precise location in which the incident involving the officers transpired.

