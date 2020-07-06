Florida Contact Tracing: As Covid-19 Cases Increase, Florida Health Authorities often fail to make contact tracing

Riveras was waiting for that phone call. And wait. And wait. But the call never came.

“I was shocked,” said Rivera, a nurse recovering from her match with the virus.

Despite claims that Florida has identified every single case of Kovid-19, a CNN investigation found that Florida health officials, the nation’s No. 1 hotspot for the virus, often fail to make contact tracing.

According to statistics compiled by the Johns Hopkins University, Florida recorded 11,458 cases of the highest number of coronavirus cases in a single day on Saturday, exceeding 200,000 Covid-19 cases on Sunday.

Florida’s Contact Tracing Challenges States affected by Kovid-19 indicate how difficult it is to make proper contact tracing, which is also a challenge in the best of circumstances. The virus has so far been found in states like Florida, where it is a difficult task to identify each infected person and follow through with their close contacts.

CNN spoke with 27 Floridians or their family members who tested positive for Kovid-19. Of those, only five said they received a call from health authorities asking for their contacts.

There are concerns about contact tracing nationally, not just in Florida. In an interview in June, CNN asked Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, how he thought contact tracing was taking place in the United States.

“I don’t think we’re doing very well,” he replied.

What is Contact Tracing?

Contact tracing is a centuries-old practice, and the basics have remained largely unchanged: in particular, health care workers ask for infected individuals for a list of everyone associated with the infection. The worker then tells the contacts to restrain themselves and look for properties.

The CDC Provides detailed contact tracing guidance to state health departments, explaining that “monitoring these COVID-19 contacts effectively breaks the disease transmission chain and prevents the spread of the virus in the community.”

The White House Guidelines Describe contact tracing as one of the “core state readiness responsibilities”.

Online infographic Contact tracing from the Florida Department of Health describes it as a “core public health function,” and the local epidemiologist asks people with the virus for a list of everyone they’ve been contact with for the past two weeks, and the county health department monitors those contacts.

A spokesman for the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County sent CNN a statement about contact tracing in its state.

“When the Department of Health receives a notification that a person has tested positive for COVID-19, the department conducts an extensive epidemiological investigation [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] To identify people who have close contact with the virus. Those individuals will be notified by their county health department and instructed to self-isolate for 14 days after being exposed to the virus and contact their county health department and health care provider immediately if they develop symptoms. This process will be followed by all people who test positive in Florida, ”Olga Connor wrote in an email.

The number of contact tracers in Florida is unclear

The National Association of County and City Health Officers During a pandemic, it was estimated that communities would need 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 people. Florida, with a population of 21.5 million, needs 6,443 contact tracers.

There aren’t nearly as many in Florida and it’s not alone. According to a July 3 report Nephron research , There are only a sufficient number of contact tracers in seven states that meet Nacho standards.

It is unclear how many contact tracers the state of Florida uses, because representatives from the Health Department gave CNN two different numbers.

“More than 1,600 individuals, including students, epidemiologists and other staff, are currently involved in identifying every positive case of COVID-19 in Florida,” writes Candy Sims, a spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Health in Broward County. To CNN.

Sims said the department has engaged a private firm to hire an additional 400 contact tracers.

Alberto Moscoso, a spokesman for the Health Department, wrote to CNN that there were 2,300 “people involved in contact tracing” in Florida.

Sims and Moscoso did not respond to a CNN inquiry about differences in their numbers.

In a Online infographic , The Florida Department of Health asks infected people to call their contacts themselves.

“Immediately notify people who are closest to you when they are sick,” according to the graphic, adding that contacts must be detained for 14 days.

The CDC However, it gives different advice. The agency recommends that local health departments ask the infected person for a list of closely related ones to begin two days before symptoms develop.

The Florida infographic does not explain what anyone has tested positive for Kovid-19. According to the CDC, in that case, the public should be notified if the person has had close contact with the infected person two days before the Covid test.

5 out of 27 Floridians received contact tracing

Of the 27 Floridians who tested positive for Kovid-19, five told CNN they had received a call from a health official asking for their contacts.

Of the 27 cases, the first diagnosis was in February, and the most recent was last week.

When contact tracers were less stressed than they are now, Riveras contracted Covid in early March. Shayla Rivera said a Miami-Dade County Health Department official called and asked questions about their illnesses but did not ask about their contacts.

“We were thrilled,” said Rivera, a pediatric nurse practitioner. “The whole conversation is less than a minute. Who do you know? Did you go to work? Nothing like that.”

Another 11 of the 27 people said they received calls from a Florida health official similar to Riveras but did not ask for their contacts.

David Pugh, who lives in Broward County, said he received such a call.

“I don’t know that we can count on the state to do comprehensive work. I think there are obvious flaws in the system,” he said.

Doubts about the use of contact tracing

Contact tracing has taken place since the first case in the United States five months ago and there are many reasons why it has failed to spread.

First, the CDC It is estimated that 35% of Covid cases are asymptomatic, and those individuals have similar infections.

“How do you do contact tracing when nobody has symptoms?” Fauci said in an interview with CNN. “The classic, classic example of identity, isolation, contact tracing, doesn’t work out how good you are because you don’t know who you’re looking for.”

Also, he said, hesitant to talk to some government officials.

“A lot of this is done by phone because the dots are not connected,” Fouci said. “Fifty percent of people don’t even want to talk to you because you’re coming from power.”

On top of these issues, some experts are skeptical about the use of contact tracing in areas such as Florida.

Epidemiologist Michael Osterholm urged Florida leaders to focus on other strategies, such as identifying where the virus is spreading.

“For example, if youth is a problem in bars, you have to close those bars,” said Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. Report In Contact Tracing.

With thousands of new cases a day in Florida, Osterholm doubts that contact tracing will have much impact.

“Contact tracing can help if Florida can recover from 50 to 100 cases a day. But right now, it’s unlikely to have a measurable impact,” he said. “It’s like trying to extinguish wildfires with a single fire truck. It just doesn’t make a dent.”