Florida coronavirus: Condition documents a history 156 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

The Florida Department of Health and fitness claimed 156 new coronavirus-similar fatalities on Thursday, the most yet in a 24-hour time period.

The former high for day-to-day deaths was 132, established on Tuesday. A overall of 4,677 coronavirus-similar fatalities have been described in the state.

As of Thursday, Florida experienced reported 315,775 coronavirus circumstances, the wellness section said. That’s an raise of 13,965 instances from the past day.