Foreign students must leave the US if classes go online

According to the new guidelines issued Monday by federal immigration officials, international schools will offer classes online this fall if the school is fully online. Transferred to another college.

US. The guidelines, issued by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, put additional pressure on universities to reopen amid growing concerns over the recent spread of COVID-19 among young people. Guidance was given to colleges on the day that some institutions, including Harvard University, offered all instruction remotely.

President Donald Trump has urged schools and colleges to return to teaching in person as soon as possible. Immediately after the guidance was released, Trump repeated on Twitter that schools should reopen this fall, saying Democrats want to close schools “for health reasons, not political reasons.”

“They hope it helps in November. Wrong, people get it!” Trump wrote.

Under the updated regulations, international students must take some of their classes individually. New visas are not issued to students in schools or programs that are completely online. Even in colleges that offer a mix of in-person and online courses this fall, international students are barred from taking their classes online.

US Coronavirus was forced to relocate their schools online last spring. This creates an emergency dilemma for the thousands of international students trapped in the country. Guidelines for those attending online schools should “leave the country or take other measures, such as transferring to school with individual instruction”.

The American Council on Education, which represents university presidents, said the guidelines are “terrible” and could lead to confusion as schools seek ways to safely reopen.

There is a provision that students are not exempt from the rules even if they force their schools online in the fall. It is unclear what happens if a student ends up in that scenario but faces travel restrictions from their country, said Terry Hartley, the council’s senior vice president.

“It causes a lot of confusion and uncertainty,” Hartley said. “Regardless of whether or not the conditions of the pandemic are guaranteed, ICE is clearly creating an incentive for companies to reopen.”

The International Education Group blew up Nafsa regulations and said schools should be given the right to make their own campuses. The guidance “is detrimental to international students and to their health and well-being and to the entire higher education community,” it said.

Nearly 400,000 foreigners received student visas in the 12 months ended September 30, up 40% from four years ago. The school administration has partly blamed the delay on visa processing.

U.S. Colleges in the US are already expecting a significant drop in international enrollment this fall, but the loss of all international students is a disaster for some. Many rely on tuition income from international students, who usually pay higher tuition rates. Last year, the U.S. Universities in India attract nearly 1.1 million students from abroad.

Critics of Trump are quick to attack the new guidelines. Vermont Independent Senator Bernie Sanders said “the brutality of this White House is out of bounds.”

“Foreign students are threatened with choice: risk your life for going to class or being expelled personally,” Sanders said in a tweet. “We must stand against Trump’s stupidity. We need to keep all our students safe. “

Dozens of colleges said they plan to offer at least a few classes this fall, but some say it’s too risky. The University of Southern California last week reversed its plan to bring students to campus, with classes being conducted mainly online or exclusively online. Harvard said Monday that first-year students will be invited to live on campus, but classes will be online.

Immigration officials at the beginning of the pandemic have stopped certain requirements for international students, but colleges are waiting for guidance on what’s going on this fall. The ICE notified schools on Monday of the changes and said an official rule was forthcoming.

The announcement is the latest pandemic strike by the Trump administration against legal immigration. Last month, authorities extended the ban on new green cards to many outside the United States and extended the freeze to include many on temporary work permits, including high-tech companies, multinationals and seasonal employers.

The administration has long sought deep cuts to legal immigration, but the target before the coronavirus remains unclear.