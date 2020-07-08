Former Yankee Sonny Gray got a surprise Opening Day nod for the Reds

One team trash has become another team’s treasure.

The Reds named their starting day starter Wednesday X-Yankee Sonny Gray. This is a far cry from his performance in the Bronx two years ago.

The Yankees acquired Gray for the 2017 season, helping to add depth to the rotation in the second half of the season. The 30-year-old suffered a horrendous 2018 season, however, posting a 4.90 ERA in 23 starts and making 30 appearances. By the end of the season, Gray found himself out of the rotation and didn’t even make the team’s postseason roster.

After the 2018 season, the Yankees shipped Gray to the Reds, receiving minor leaguer Josh Stowers as a result of a three-team trade. At the time, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Gray would have more success elsewhere. What he says is true.

In his first season at Cincinnati, Gray posted an 11-8 record with a 2.87 ERA. He was named National League All-Star, appearing in his mid-season classic with his first season with the A’s since his 2015 season.

“There is no denying that Sony has made progress,” manager David Bell told reporters on Wednesday. “He is a leader. He is a great example. He also had a great season last year. We can’t ask for a better option to set the tone for the season for our rotation. “

Not that the Reds are starving for pitchers. Gray received an early-day nod over Luis Castillo, who was named All-Star last year with a 15-8 record and 3.40 ERA. The team also acquired Trevor Bauer, who spoke publicly last season, but struggled with his arrival, recording a 6.39 ERA with 10 starts.

“His reaction was that he was ingrained,” Bell said. “He had a lot of respect for his fellow starters. He wasn’t a big deal to me, but through his reaction I was able to tell him. He was very focused. He took it as a stride.”