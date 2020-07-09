Fortnite x OnePlus – How to Get the Free Bhangra Boogie Emote

Here is how to declare the Bhangra Boogie Fortnite Emote for free for OnePlus users.

Epic Online games have collaborated with many different organizations in the past to carry certain gamers distinctive Fortnite cosmetics. These cosmetics are commonly awarded to gamers who have a specified machine or when getting a selected new design, as we have witnessed with Samsung.

OnePlus have now partnered with Epic to bring a totally free emotes to their customers, but it seems like this cosmetic could not be an special. You can see if you are eligible to claim this emote and how to declare it underneath.

Free Fortnite Bhangra Boogie Emote for OnePlus People

The Bhangra Boogie was first leaked by dataminers in the v13.20 Fortnite update and usually when collaborations consider put, dataminers are generally in a position to discover this information based on file names, even so that was not the situation with this collaboration.

Fortnite Bhangra Boogie Emote

This Emote is of Scarce rarity and has the description, “Celebrate together” and you can see what it appears to be like like in a tweet posted by OnePlus, as observed underneath:

A move in the ripe route. Get the Fortnite Bhangra Boogie emote, to start with on OnePlus equipment. — OnePlus Usa (@OnePlus_Usa) July 9, 2020

How to Declare the Bhangra Boogie Emote

There are 3 techniques to declare the Emote. You need to initially have a OnePlus and Epic Game titles account and then adhere to these measures:

Indicator into your OnePlus account Obtain the IMEI number and PCBA variety on your cellphone. To discover the IMEI range on your unit, open Cellphone Dialer and dial *#06#. To uncover your PCBA variety, open Phone Dialer and dial *#888#. Verify them on this web site. You will receive the code by way of e-mail and then you will need to go to the Fortnite web page and redeem the emote in this article.

Which Devices are Suitable to Declare the Emote

In this article is a record of the OnePlus Devices that are suitable with the present:

OnePlus 3/OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 5/OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 6/OnePlus 6T/6T McLaren

OnePlus 7/OnePlus 7 Professional/OnePlus 7 Professional 5G/OnePlus 7T/OnePlus 7T Professional/OnePlus 7T Professional 5G McLaren

OnePlus 8 5G (T-Cell)/OnePlus 8 5G UW (Verizon)/OnePlus 8/OnePlus 8 Pro

You can only claim a single emote per unit so make sure you use the right Epic account.

Will the Bhangra Boogie Emote be Available in the Merchandise Store

Looking at the wording of the advertising, it seems the Emote will be readily available in the Product Shop to order at a afterwards date, but acquiring a OnePlus device will be the only way to get this Emote for no cost.