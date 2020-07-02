Francis Bacon Painting sells surreal ‘hybrid’ virtual auction for 84 million

Who wrote Oscar Holland, CNN

Francis Bacon An exciting and highly unusual evening for the coronavirus-hit art market, Triptych sold for 84 million dollars during a virtual auction at Sotheby’s.

With an auction live-streaming from London and telephone bids from New York and Hong Kong, the artist’s 1981 masterpiece “Triptych Inspired the Oresteia of Aeschylus” surpassed pre-sale expectations of between 60 million and 80 million.

Monday evening’s marathon sale saw Sotheby’s first test out its “hybrid” auction format, which bids through Sotheby’s Europe chairman Oliver Barker, a wall of screens from agents around the world. In a press release, Barker described the experience as “central to filmmaking.”

Bidders were also able to make offers online after a 10-minute battle for bacon painting ended in a two-horse race between a Chinese web user and an unidentified telephone bidder. According to Sotheby’s, the final price is $ 84.6 million, representing the third highest amount paid for an artist’s auction.

There were other positive signs at the evening ceremony, including three different sales. Roy Lichtenstein’s “White Brush Stroke I” went to .4 25.4 million Jean-Michel Basquiat The “Untitled (Head)” .2.2 million, which is the new world auction record for the work the artist has done on paper.

A total of 3 363.2 million were earned for Sotheby’s in the evening, with 93% of the artwork eventually sold. According to Gregoire Billeault, head of contemporary art at the auction house in New York, it will do well in the coming months.

“Tonight’s a very clear show, even in the most difficult of times, if you come up with the right (artwork) for the right price, there’s a market,” he said shortly after the sale. Bidders are “at risk” in the current environment.

“It will definitely affect what we do in the future,” he said. “I don’t know if we’re going to repeat (this exact shape), but we know it’s possible and it works.”

The difficulties remain

However, these are troubling times for the industry, which has been badly affected by the inability to perform direct sales. With lockdowns around the world forced the auction houses to cancel and postpone events, Sotheby’s has already sacked staff amid a fall in revenue.

Despite efforts to boost digital offerings in recent months, the top end of the art market is still heavily dependent on direct sales and in-person views. Revenue from online-only auctions represents a relative pocket-change for large homes – just $ 80 million out of a total of 8 4.8 billion Sotheby’s generated in 2019.

How does an art auction really work?

However, the auction house made efforts to compensate for the shortage of physical events. Its “contemporary” sale is a New online record By April, the works of Andy Warhol and Damien Hirst earned over 4 6.4 million. The $ 1.3 million paid for George Condo’s “Antipodal Reunion” may have represented only a fraction of the amount seen on Monday evening, but much of what Sotheby’s has collected so far for artwork through online-only bidding.

There is no doubt that the apparent success of this “hybrid” auction is a relief, and there are questions surrounding the appetite for blue-chip art amid the global recession. In addition, the bacon painting was given long before the pestilence took hold in the West, meaning that potential buyers could see the artwork in Hong Kong and London before the sale.

Whether potential sellers want to sell multi-million-dollar art in the current environment – or whether buyers splash out on big-ticket items they can’t personally check.

However, Bilt hit a playful chord, saying that Sotheby’s was still “able to deliver excellent works during the Kovid period.”

“We have sent a signal to the art market through all these difficult times, festivals have been canceled and museums closed,” he said: “It’s a vote of confidence for sellers and buyers.”

Top image: “Triptych Inspired of the Oresteia of Aeschylus, 1981, by Francis Bacon