Francis Tiafo tested positive for coronavirus after a tennis exhibition

It was the first U.S. to play with an audience since the pandemic began. The tennis match featured a COVID-19-infected player, according to a report.

Ga. The Draft King’s All-American Team Cup in Atlanta, Va., Had 450 spectators on Friday, Deadline has been reported.

The team’s captain Francis Tiafoe tested the negative before his match that day, but was re-tested because he showed symptoms – and the test returned positive.

“Francis Tiafo tested positive for coronavirus,” DraftKings said in a statement.

“Like all players, Tiafoe was tested on or before arriving in Atlanta and passed daily temperature tests. After his match, he was showing and re-testing the positives.”

“Tiafo left the event site and will not participate in the rest of the event.

“Upon learning of this information, we immediately began to deepen and clean up the event site, and implemented protocols to introduce and alert people to contact,” the statement continued.

Tiafoe later confirmed his diagnosis In a Twitter post.

“Unfortunately, I tested positive for Kovid-19 late on Friday and had to withdraw from the All-American Team Cup special in Atlanta this weekend.

“For the past two months, I’ve been training in Florida and tested the negativity there a week ago recently.”

This is not the first time a tennis player has been diagnosed with a virus. In June, Novak Djokovic and his wife were infected with the virus during the Adria Tour Exhibition.

Tiafoe will be replaced by Christopher Eubanks for the rest of the event.