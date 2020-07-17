Ghost Of Tsushima Is Out Now: Here’s How Long It Is

Ghost of Tsushima, Sucker Punch’s anticipated PS4 exclusive, is finally available. The open-world samurai action-stealth game launched on July 17, and according to Sucker Punch, it’s the studio’s biggest title to date. But how long does it take to beat the main story, and how much time will you spend completing the other activities in the game’s large world?

How Long To Beat Ghost Of Tsushima

Based on our playtime, it can take roughly 20 hours to complete Ghost of Tsushima if you’re focusing strictly on clearing the main storyline. Completists can tack a few more hours onto that runtime as the game also features a number of side missions and other activities to do, so it can take you upwards of 30 hours or more to finish the title if you’re dedicated to seeing all there is.

Of course, your mileage may vary, and your own personal playstyle will likely affect how long it takes you to beat the game. Protagonist Jin Sakai can face foes either head-on like an honorable samurai or become the “Ghost” and employ stealthier, more methodical tactics, which will naturally take you a bit longer to dispatch opponents. You’ll also occasionally want to stop focusing on the main quest and improve Jin’s attributes, which can add a few more hours to your play time.

Before you set off to liberate Tsushima from the invading Mongols, be sure to check out our combat guide for advanced tips. We’ve also put together a side missions walkthrough, a guide on bamboo strike locations, and more to help you become a master samurai. You can find all of our Ghost of Tsushima guides in our roundup.

Now that the game is out, Ghost of Tsushima’s review embargo has lifted, and critical opinions on it are already appearing online. GameSpot gave the title a 7/10 in our Ghost of Tsushima review and said, “Ghost of Tsushima is at its best when you’re riding your horse and taking in the beautiful world on your own terms, armed with a sword and a screenshot button, allowing the environmental cues and your own curiosity to guide you. It’s not quite a Criterion classic, but a lot of the time it sure looks like one.”

If you’re looking to pick the game up, you can learn more about the different editions that are available in our Ghost of Tsushima pre-order guide.