“Glee” actress Naya Rivera sent image to relatives shortly prior to disappearing in lake, formal suggests

A member of a staff hunting a Southern California lake for a missing Television set star mentioned that he is self-confident his crew is getting a clearer concept of in which in the lake to locate her, Us Weekly described. Robert Inglis of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Business Research & Rescue Staff told the magazine that actress Naya Rivera sent to a household member a image of her 4-yr-previous son, Josey, in front of a cove ahead of she disappeared July 8 following diving into Lake Piru.

“There was a picture sent to a household member that showed the boy on the boat by a cove,” Inglis advised the journal Sunday. “We observed in which that cove was.”

A time stamp on the picture reveals it was taken 90 minutes to two hours right before the boy was found by yourself on the pontoon boat, the journal claimed.

Inglis advised Us Weekly that the space in which the photograph was taken and the location wherever the boat was found have been beginning factors for authorities ahead of the look for was expanded.

“We did mail our dive customers to these two areas and searched all those thoroughly,” he explained to Us Weekly.

Rivera remained missing as of Monday early morning.

Authorities claimed Thursday they consider Rivera, 33, drowned in the lake. Her son was identified on the boat.

The boy advised investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he received again on the boat, but “his mother in no way created it out of the drinking water,” Sheriff’s Sgt. Kevin Donoghue mentioned.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Place of work stated on Twitter sthat the lake is shut and persons should really not test to perform their personal lookups close to the spot because of the tough terrain and other likely perilous factors.

“For people intent on seeking for Naya Rivera on your own, 1. The lake is shut. 2. Temps are previously in the 90’s. 3. The terrain all-around the lake is quite steep and rugged. Our groups are effectively geared up and hugely skilled. We don’t want to have to rescue you,” the tweet go through.

Rivera commenced acting at a younger age, but she rose to national awareness participating in a lesbian teen on “Glee,” which aired from 2009 until finally 2015 on Fox.