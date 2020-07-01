World

Hachals Hundessa: The Internet has been turned off in Ethiopia after the singer-activist died

1 hour ago
Add Comment
by Adam D. Crook
2 Views
Hachals Hundessa: The Internet has been turned off in Ethiopia after the singer-activist died
Adam D. Crook
Written by Adam D. Crook

State broadcaster IBC Addis Ababa quoted Police Commissioner Getu Argav as saying that a prominent figure in the Oromo ethnic group fired shots at the Gelan Condominiums in the capital Addis Ababa on Monday night.

On Tuesday, images of protesters in the capital and Oromia area were broadcast on social media and the US Embassy in Ethiopia issued a security alert, saying the embassy was “monitoring reports of protests and unrest, including gunfire across Addis Ababa.”

The demonstrators protested the singer’s death in front of the US embassy, ​​calling the warning “an instability at this time.”

A blanket shutdown

NetBlocks, Internet monitoring NGO, The Internet reported “Local time has been reduced to a lot in Ethiopia from 9am on Tuesday.”
There have been allegations in the past of the government of Ethiopia Shutting down the Internet and telecommunication services In times of elections and unrest. Ethio Telecom is the only state-owned monopoly in the country.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abi Ahmad on Tuesday expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the Hachals and urged his citizens to remain peaceful but remain peaceful.

The Addis Ababa police commissioner said some of the accused were arrested in the shootings.

The Hachats fought for visibility for the Oromo ethnic group, and his songs brought together the youth of Ethiopia during many years of protests Political reforms In the country in 2018 Said Sarah Jackson, Amnesty International Deputy Regional Director for East Africa, The Horn and the Great Lakes.

Jackson said authorities should investigate the singer’s murder “promptly, thoroughly, objectively, independently and effectively” and restore the Internet connection immediately so that the musician’s fans can mourn his death.

READ  Adidas executive, Karen Parkin is stepping down as racist talk is 'noise'

“Officials should immediately lift a nationwide blanket Internet shutdown and allow people to access information and freely interrogate a musician,” Jackson said.

CNN’s Bukola Adebayo contributed to this report.

You may also like

About the author

Adam D. Crook

Adam D. Crook

Adam is a charismatic science communicator respected for his deep understanding of US S&T system. "New Frontiers in Science & Development' is the online platform he contributes to actively in addition to Science and Getty Images. He has won many national and international awards for his work. Explaining complexities of science in a simple language is his forte. He has extensive experience in reporting about the United State atomic energy program.
His pioneering work show casing US’s maiden mission to Mars and Moon has been applauded this aired in English for Television. In his two decades of writing for the prestigious American weekly Science, his stories have highlighted.

View all posts

Leave a Comment