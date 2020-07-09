entertainment

Halle Berry does not consider the role of transgender in the upcoming film

by Henry L. Joiner
Halle Berry does not consider the role of transgender in the upcoming film
Berry apologized after discussing the weekend’s role on Instagram Live Video.
“As a cisgender woman, I understand that I should not consider this role, and the possibility of telling their own stories to the transgender community is unquestionable,” she said Wrote on Twitter.

“I am grateful for the guidance and critical conversation over the past few days and I will continue to listen, educate and learn from this mistake.”

Berry said she would use her “voice” to “be an ally” and promote better representation of the screen in front of and behind the camera.

In response to the star’s statement, many thanked her for listening.

LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD said they had heard concerns and “learned from them” after discussing Berry’s role.

“Other powerful people should do the same,” the group said Said on Twitter. “To learn about trans representation in the media is a good place to start by looking at Disclosure_doc.”
The Documentary Examines How transgender people are portrayed on screen Over the years, and produced by Laverne Cox of “Orange Is the New Black.”
The Twitter account The documentary’s film asked Berry to “understand how the cis actors like you played in the Trans Rolls first had big cultural implications on the screen.”

After Berry announced Monday, the account wrote, “We hope that #Disclosure Netflix is ​​one of the many educational tools that you and others can rely on to inspire and strengthen friendship.”

