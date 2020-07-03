Harry Potter fan sites like J.K. Rowling on transgender rights

The announcement came after Rowling published an article on gender identity on its website. She immediately faced criticism and condemnation from LGBTQ + activists, who called it “devastating.”
Fan websites claim that they have implemented new policies to distance themselves from the author, that they no longer cover her personal efforts (excluding her philanthropy) and do not include photos or quotes from the author.
They also say that they do not post purchase links or links to the websites they purchase.
In early June, several prominent stars of the “Harry Potter” movie franchise, Emma Watson, wrote on Twitter: “Trans people deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t. They don’t say who they are.”
Fan sites said it was difficult to talk about their work they had “admired for so long” but that it was wrong to use their platforms to counter the harm caused by Rowling.
In their statement, “Our attitude is strong: transgender women are women, transgender men are men. Non-binary people are non-binary. Intersex people are and should not be forced to live in binary,”
“Although we do not condone JKR’s abuse of broadcasting her views on transgender people, we must reject her beliefs,” they added.
Muglenet has over 800,000 followers on Facebook and The Leaky Cauldron has over 230,000 followers.
