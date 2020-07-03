Harry Potter fan sites like J.K. Rowling on transgender rights

On Wednesday, US sites Muggle Net and The Leaky Cauldron released statemen Rowling rejects beliefs on transgender rights and describes their commitment to providing a safe community where everyone can feel welcome.

The announcement came after Rowling published an article on gender identity on its website. She immediately faced criticism and condemnation from LGBTQ + activists, who called it “devastating.”

Fan websites claim that they have implemented new policies to distance themselves from the author, that they no longer cover her personal efforts (excluding her philanthropy) and do not include photos or quotes from the author.

They also say that they do not post purchase links or links to the websites they purchase.