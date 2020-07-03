Hillary Clinton on Trump’s handling of coronavirus: ‘I’ve done better than this’

The comment from a former opponent in a wide-ranging interview for a documentary released this year about Clinton’s life touches on a topic that has frustrated Trump’s reelection hopes and frustrated his administration.

“We were able to do life saving, good modeling, and more responsible behavior,” Clinton said The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Screams” podcast . “I don’t think we have a financial assault on livelihoods and jobs as long as we have. So I know I’ve done a good job.”

Clinton is “desperate to get sidelined in a pandemic,” she said, adding that while she’s trying to do her best by talking and making money, she hopes she can do even more.

The coronavirus pandemic has dominated the last four months of American life, including changing every aspect of the presidential campaign. The Trump campaign has struggled to keep pace with the pandemic and the economic downturn it has caused. Covid-19 cases were diagnosed in the United States with more than 2.7 million, the highest in the world, and 128,000 Americans.