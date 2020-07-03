Top News

Hillary Clinton on Trump's handling of coronavirus: 'I've done better than this'
The comment from a former opponent in a wide-ranging interview for a documentary released this year about Clinton’s life touches on a topic that has frustrated Trump’s reelection hopes and frustrated his administration.

“We were able to do life saving, good modeling, and more responsible behavior,” Clinton said The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Screams” podcast. “I don’t think we have a financial assault on livelihoods and jobs as long as we have. So I know I’ve done a good job.”

Clinton is “desperate to get sidelined in a pandemic,” she said, adding that while she’s trying to do her best by talking and making money, she hopes she can do even more.

The coronavirus pandemic has dominated the last four months of American life, including changing every aspect of the presidential campaign. The Trump campaign has struggled to keep pace with the pandemic and the economic downturn it has caused. Covid-19 cases were diagnosed in the United States with more than 2.7 million, the highest in the world, and 128,000 Americans.

The former Secretary of State and nominee for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination did not hide his impatience with Trump, calling him a “revenge score-settler” and suggesting that the country is looking good at what it means to be a non-state president. Not ready for the job.

“Part of the work he does is to deepen it. He knows that the Russians have helped him, despite his tremendous efforts to deny it. He knows that WikiLeaks has helped him. He understands everything,” Clinton said. “He is a vengeful score-settler, and he does not want to ever question the legitimacy of his election, even as history continues to question him.”

Clinton’s latest round of interviews begins a few months after the release of “Hillary” and the scrutiny of documentary awards. The documentary, which swept Clinton’s life in a four-part series, recently won The Critics’ Choice Association Award for Best Limited Documentary Series.

Clinton was asked many questions about her life in the interview, where she said it was “impossible to answer” what life would be like if she did not marry former President Bill Clinton, and that the 2016 election was “not too much and not a great moment, certainly not for me” . “

Clinton’s most straightforward comments came in response to questions about the country’s confusion, the ongoing pandemic, the country’s counting of racism and police brutality, and how voters and top companies are approaching the 2020 campaign.

“We are divided by information sources,” Clinton said of Facebook and some companies pulling ads from the site. “Facebook must be accountable because they smuggled in conspiracy, they smuggled in false information, they smuggled in Russian information.

She said: “We are going to make another election so they should be accountable, and everyone should know what is at stake and vote accordingly.”

Clinton said she would not run for office again – “not on the cards” – but did not defeat the question of whether she would lose if she ran against Trump in 2020.

“Yes,” she said bluntly. “But I think people believe this is a referendum on him.”

