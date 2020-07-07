Hisham al-Hashimi, a jihadist group investigator, was shot dead in Baghdad

Hisham al-Hashimi, 47, has often appeared as an analyst at local and foreign media outlets, particularly in the Iraq war against ISIS.

He is an expert voice on Iraqi politics and Shia militant groups and has served as an advisor to previous Iraqi governments.

Al-Hashimi died at Ibn al-Nafis Hospital in Baghdad, where he was critically injured during the attack, Mann said.

The motive behind his assassination remains unclear, but similar targeted killings are frequent at the height of Iraq’s sectarian war.