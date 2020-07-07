World

Hisham al-Hashimi, a jihadist group investigator, was shot dead in Baghdad

2 hours ago
by Adam D. Crook
Hisham al-Hashimi, 47, has often appeared as an analyst at local and foreign media outlets, particularly in the Iraq war against ISIS.

He is an expert voice on Iraqi politics and Shia militant groups and has served as an advisor to previous Iraqi governments.

Al-Hashimi died at Ibn al-Nafis Hospital in Baghdad, where he was critically injured during the attack, Mann said.

The motive behind his assassination remains unclear, but similar targeted killings are frequent at the height of Iraq’s sectarian war.

Al-Hashimi is a sharp critic of the Iraqi political elite and discusses the corruption of the country on his social media accounts. He seemed to have Tweeted moments Before he was killed, in a post about sectarian and ethnic divisions in Iraqi politics.

The news of his death came as a shock to many in the Middle East and beyond.

European Union Ambassador to Iraq, Martin Huth, tweeted: “We mourn the death of Dr Husham al-Hashimi, along with his family and friends.

UK Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hickey tweeted, “Husham al-Hashimi was devastated and very saddened by the news of the assassination.

