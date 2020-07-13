entertainment

Hong Kong Disneyland will near once again just after a surge in coronavirus scenarios

2 hours ago
Add Comment
by Henry L. Joiner
Hong Kong Disneyland will close again after a surge in coronavirus cases
Henry L. Joiner
Written by Henry L. Joiner

The vacation resort, which reopened on June 18, is shutting down following Hong Kong tightened its social-distancing actions next a rise of 52 new coronavirus situations in the city.

“As essential by the govt and health authorities in line with prevention efforts having location across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will briefly near from July 15,” a Disney (DIS) spokesperson claimed.

The motels at the Hong Kong Disneyland resort will continue being open up with “modified degrees of companies,” in accordance to the spokesperson.

“They have set in position enhanced health and security actions that replicate the assistance of wellbeing and government authorities, this kind of as social distancing steps and enhanced cleansing and sanitization,” the assertion go through.

Disney’s parks and resorts are a significant part of the company’s organization. The device brought in a lot more $26 billion in fiscal 2019, but it was hit difficult final quarter for the reason that of the pandemic when its operating revenue fell 58% when compared to last yr.

The re-closure of Hong Kong Disneyland comes days following the firm opened its most significant vacation resort: Walt Disney World.

The vacation resort, situated in Orlando, Florida, opened on Saturday irrespective of a surging quantity of cases in the point out.

Disney Earth commenced a phased reopening for its Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks over the weekend. Its other two parks, EPCOT and Hollywood Studios, will reopen on July 15. Disney is employing several overall health actions to reopen safely and securely.

Josh D’Amaro — the new chairman of Disney Parks, Activities and Products and solutions — says the resort is safe for attendees.

“We are in a new regular,” D’Amaro advised CNN Enterprise on Saturday. “The entire world is a diverse put, but we feel genuinely well prepared to run in this new atmosphere.”

Florida shattered the US record for new solitary-day coronavirus conditions. The state’s Division of Health noted at least 15,299 new situations on Sunday.

— CNN’s Jadyn Sham and Sophie Jeong contributed to this report

READ  Indian Bollywood stars identified with COVID-19 as WHO registers record worldwide conditions

You may also like

About the author

Henry L. Joiner

Henry L. Joiner

Extreme social media buff. Typical reader. Zombie evangelist. Future teen idol. Avid travel enthusiast.Wrote more than 30 columns for City Line, the city supplement of The Hitavada, topics ranging from films, to politics, to current affairs and even television serials. Also wrote features, city reports, profiles, a film review, and covered special events like a film production house launch, college fests press conferences and industrial events.

View all posts

Leave a Comment