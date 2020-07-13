Hong Kong Disneyland will near once again just after a surge in coronavirus scenarios

The vacation resort, which reopened on June 18, is shutting down following Hong Kong tightened its social-distancing actions next a rise of 52 new coronavirus situations in the city.
The motels at the Hong Kong Disneyland resort will continue being open up with “modified degrees of companies,” in accordance to the spokesperson.
“They have set in position enhanced health and security actions that replicate the assistance of wellbeing and government authorities, this kind of as social distancing steps and enhanced cleansing and sanitization,” the assertion go through.
The re-closure of Hong Kong Disneyland comes days following the firm opened its most significant vacation resort: Walt Disney World.
Disney Earth commenced a phased reopening for its Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks over the weekend. Its other two parks, EPCOT and Hollywood Studios, will reopen on July 15. Disney is employing several overall health actions to reopen safely and securely.
“We are in a new regular,” D’Amaro advised CNN Enterprise on Saturday. “The entire world is a diverse put, but we feel genuinely well prepared to run in this new atmosphere.”
— CNN’s Jadyn Sham and Sophie Jeong contributed to this report
Leave a Comment