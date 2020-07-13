Hong Kong Disneyland will near once again just after a surge in coronavirus scenarios

The vacation resort, which reopened on June 18, is shutting down following Hong Kong tightened its social-distancing actions next a rise of 52 new coronavirus situations in the city.

Disney DIS “As essential by the govt and health authorities in line with prevention efforts having location across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will briefly near from July 15,” aspokesperson claimed.

The motels at the Hong Kong Disneyland resort will continue being open up with “modified degrees of companies,” in accordance to the spokesperson.

“They have set in position enhanced health and security actions that replicate the assistance of wellbeing and government authorities, this kind of as social distancing steps and enhanced cleansing and sanitization,” the assertion go through.